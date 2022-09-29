Last Updated:

Elizabeth Olsen Goes 'wow' As Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Makes Comeback With 'Deadpool 3'

'Doctor Strange' star Elizabeth Olsen shared her thoughts on Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine in Ryan Reynolds' upcoming movie 'Deadpool 3'.

Hugh Jackman sent fans into a frenzy as he announced his return as Wolverine in the highly anticipated Deadpool 3. The Deadpool-Wolverine crossover was announced by Ryan Reynolds via a social media video that led to a wave of reactions on the internet. Elizabeth Olsen, who takes on the role of Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Comics Universe, also shared her thoughts on Jackman's return and went 'wow'. She further expressed her desire to work with more X-Men characters on the big screen. 

Elizabeth Olsen reacts to Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine

Olsen got to know about Hugh Jackman's and Ryan Reynolds' collaboration at Variety's Power of Women event. She mentioned, "Oh really? Wow."

Further revealing which Marvel character she would like to interact with, Olsen said "those people from the X-Men franchise." The actor mentioned, "I don’t know. I think whenever we bring in X-Men—I guess Wolverine is X-Men, right? I mean, it would be cool to work with a lot of those people from the X-Men franchise. I think [Michael] Fassbender’s [Magneto is] my dad in some world? That would be [cool].”

For the unversed, Ryan Reynolds recently shared a video announcing Jackman's return. "Hey, Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?" Ryan asked Jackman as he walked by in the background. Take a look. 

Jackman's last outing as Wolverine came in 2016's Logan, which was directed by James Mangold. His character died at the end of the movie. Not much is known about the nature of his appearance in Deadpool 3, which is gearing up for a theatrical release on September 6, 2024.

As for Elizabeth Olsen, she was last seen as Scarlet Witch in Doctor Stranger in the Multiverse of Madness. The Sam Raimi directorial also starred Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong and many others. 

