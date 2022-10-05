Elizabeth Olsen Says She Struggled With Panic Attacks In NYC; 'Was Going To Drop Dead...'

Hollywood actor Elizabeth Olsen has been entertaining the audience with her acting for over a decade. The actor began her journey in showbiz during her early 20s with the 2011 film Martha Marci May Marlene. The actor has had her fair share of ups and downs in her career, but one of the most significant changes arrived in her life when she began living in New York. The actor recently revealed how despite being a confident kid while growing up, she struggled with panic attacks.

In an interview with Variety, the WandaVision star recently opened up about her struggles with panic attacks during her early 20s. The actor recalled the time she got panic attacks every hour. She revealed she used to reside on 13th Street and remembered she was crossing a street and realised she could not go any further and had a feeling that she would drop dead.

Olsen said, "I remember I would get [panic attacks] on the hour every hour. I used to live on 13th Street between 6th and 7th. I was crossing 6th Avenue at 14th Street, and I realised I couldn’t cross the street — I stood up against the wall, and I just thought I was going to drop dead at any moment."

Olsen added how she did not feel well when anything happened to change in her environment. The actor said, "If I went from cold to hot, hot to cold, full to hungry, hungry to full — any kind of shift in my body, my whole body thought, ‘Uh oh, something’s wrong!’ It was so weird.'" The actor further revealed she had to deal with such problems for six months.

Elizabeth Olsen reveals she went for professional help while struggling with panic attacks

Olsen opened up to a friend, who had a medical professional partner, in order to seek help and cope with the panic attacks. She practised several techniques to deal with her problems, yet felt weird as she was a confident child.

Image: AP