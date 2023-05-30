Elizabeth Olsen Shares Advice For New Marvel Actors To Have More 'creative Control'

Elizabeth Olsen is currently busy promoting her series Love & Death. She was a guest on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. During her appearance, she advised actors to not sign 'multi-movie' deals if they are considering a Marvel role.

Speaking to Josh Horowitz, Elizabeth said that the actors who are in this profession should choose their projects carefully and "not give up" creative control. "Just give them one - that's why I say. Let's say you're like, 'Oh my God, this was the most fun I've ever had, and I love this character so much I want to do it again,' you do have more creative control for the next one," she said. She joked, "Don't tell David Galluzzi that."

Elizabeth Olsen on losing films because of Marvel Studios

Elizabeth Olsen stepped into Marvel Cinematic Universe with the second Avengers film. The actress who was last seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been vocal about how she lost roles owing to her prior commitment to the Marvel Studios. In an interview with an international publication, the WandaVision star revealed that she had to turn down Yorgos Lanthimos' dark comedy The Lobster in 2015 due to her contract with Marvel Studios. She shared that she became frustrated despite having job security. Elizabeth further stated that she was losing "these pieces that she felt were more part of her being." "And the further I got away from that, the less I became considered for it," she concluded.

Elizabeth Olsen on reprising her role as Wanda Maximoff

In June 2022, Elizabeth Olsen made a guest appearance on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show. When the host asked if she would want to reprise her role as Wanda Maximoff in the 2022 film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, she said that she doesn't know if she is coming back. She also joked that she wants fans to be "aggressive and terrify Marvel into doing it or something". Opening up about her return to the MCU, the actress stated, "I hope so. They don't tell me anything about my fate. I would love to do more."