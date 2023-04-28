Elizabeth Olsen Opens Up On Her Return As Wanda Maximoff In WandaVision spinoff

Elizabeth Olsen has been hailed as the ‘internet’s mom’ soon after she presented the Oscar award alongside Pedro Pascal at the 95th Academy Awards. The Avengers actress is not a regular on social media and so she remained clueless about the title given to her, until now. She also shared that her friends tried to explain it to her, but she did not really understand what it means.

For the unversed, Pascal is popularly called 'internet’s daddy' and so the title of 'internet’s mom' caught on to Olsen when she took on stage with The Last of Us star. The actress recently attended the premiere of her series Love & Death and was asked for her reaction to the title given to her. Her reply has been doing rounds on the internet.

Elizabeth Olsen reacts to being called the "mother of the internet."



That's what every mother does. pic.twitter.com/8VhVTALO0A — Elizabeth Olsen Access (@LizzieContent) April 27, 2023

Elizabeth Olsen was questioned on the red carpet by Entertainment Tonight. The Doctor Strange actress revealed that she "does not get it". She added that her friends have tried to explain the meaning to her but she does not get it. She also said that “Like, mothers are great, I guess, but I don't know. It makes me feel old.”

Elizabeth Olsen commented she felt she has been given the title because the people feel she is old. She also reacted to fans demanding to see her and Pedro Pascal in a movie together. She heaped praise on Pascal and said that she would love to work with him and they have been friends for many years.

Elizabeth Olsen on return to Marvel

Fans and followers of Elizabeth Olsen have been waiting to see her in the Marvel movies. In an interview with Variety, Olsen was asked if she will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. To this, the actress replied that she is not returning to anything and that she is not doing anything for Marvel at the time. She was also asked if she misses being a part of the Marvel movies, and she said, “I don’t miss it. I just did two years straight of it. I think the break’s been good for me." Olsen is rumoured to be in WandaVision spinoff starring Kathryn Hahn, reprising her role as Wanda Maximoff. "I’m not “returning” to anything right now," she said.