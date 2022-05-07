Elizabeth Olsen Talks About 'Doctor Strange 2' Ending; Discusses Her Future In The MCU

Elizabeth Olsen is basking in the success of her latest Marvel outing, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with critics and audiences crediting her Scarlet Witch character for taking the film to greater heights. Olsen took on the role of the magic-based Avenger, continuing her journey after the conclusion of WandaVision.

In the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer, Olsen is seen falling under the influence of Darkhold's dark magic, with a chance to reunite with her children. Being at odds with Doctor Strange, Wanda spreads chaos and mayhem across the multiverse. Eventually, she realises what a threat she has become and buries herself below Mount Wundagore. While her fate in the MCU remains unknown, Elizabeth recently addressed the same and said she's equally curious to know about Wanda's future.

Elizabeth Olsen talks about her MCU future

In a conversation with Screenrant, Olsen responded to how things will be after her character's fate was left open-ended in Doctor Strange 2. Olsen mentioned she was open to hearing ideas about Wanda's future, as she was absolutely clueless as to what comes next.

"I want to know. I want to hear ideas. I want the fans to have opinions. I don't know. I don't have an idea either. I'm kind of in this place where I was happy with where we ended and I want to know where we go from here. I'm really curious what we make if at all."

In a sit-down with Extra, Elizabeth also teased that "there's a couple different versions of what could happen" with Scarlet Witch moving forward. She added, "I want to hear what the fans who know her best, what they would like to see from her next." For the uninitiated, Doctor Strange 2 ended with the introduction of Clea, but by not seeing Scarlet die, fans are contemplating she might've escaped.

More about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The Sam Raimi directorial picks up after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, with Strange facing the repercussions of opening the doors of the multiverse. The film also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams among others.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @MARVELSTUDIOS/ AP)