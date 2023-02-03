Ellen DeGeneres, Portia De Rossi Renew Wedding Vows; Kris Jenner Helps Officiate

Ellen DeGeneres recently shared a few videos on social media, where she could be seen renewing her wedding vows with her wife Portia de Rossi. The duo have been married for over 14 years. DeGeneres’ videos also show that Kris Jenner officiating their wedding.

The former talk show host took to Instagram to reveal their ceremony. She thanked both Kris Jenner and Brandi Carlile in the post, saying that the ceremony came as a surprise from Portia at her birthday party.

“Portia surprised me at her birthday party by renewing our vows. Thank you @KrisJenner for officiating and @BrandiCarlile for performing, and Portia for being the greatest gift to me, even on your birthday.”

Check out her videos below:

The 50-year-old donned the same wedding gown she wore back in 2008 during her wedding with Ellen DeGeneres. At the same time, Ellen DeGeneres wore a blue jacket matching her blue sneakers, and khaki trousers.

Kris Jenner stood in the middle, reading from a script and welcoming guests to the “newest homes of one of [her] favourite couples.”

During the ceremony, Portia de Rossi expressed that she feels they’re headed “on a new journey.” She added, "We're setting down finally, planting roots and taking better care of ourselves and each other than ever before. I'm so excited about the future where we get to do whatever the hell we want for the rest of our lives."

Many celebrities were present at the occasion, including the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, Courtney Cox, Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, Meghan Markle, Melissa Etheridge and Prince Harry. The stars showed their support for Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi during the beautiful ceremony.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s marriage

Ellen DeGeneres announced their engagement on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. They tied the knot on August 16, 2008.

DeGeneres and de Rossi were planning to get married following the removal of a law banning same-sex marriages by the California Supreme Court. The duo dated for four years, and Ellen popped the question on May 15, 2008.