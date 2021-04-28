Ellen DeGeneres Sells Her First Exclusive NFT 'Woman With A Stick Cat' For $14,555

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres auctioned her first platinum package NFT — a digital art titled 'Woman With A Stick Cat' for $14,555 (â‚¹10.8 lakh). For those unaware, a non-fungible token is a unit of data stored on a digital ledger, called a blockchain, that certifies a digital asset to be unique and therefore not interchangeable. NFTs can be used to represent items such as photos, videos, audio, and other types of digital files.

Ellen's NFT package includes a 4K video file of Ellen's monologue from an episode where she explains the concept of NFT and also includes a digital image showing Ellen holding original artwork of a cat, which she's calling "Woman With Stick Cat". Proceeds from the auction and other related sales went to the disaster relief charity World Central Kitchen.

The NFT was auctioned on the crypto collectible marketplace Bitski — CLICK HERE

Eminem’s First NFT Collection, Shady Con To Go Down This Weekend

Eminem is one of the most celebrated American artists who is known for his rapping and songwriting skills. The artist's fans have been waiting for the release of his latest NFT Collection which he recently gave a sneak peek into. Eminem even revealed the release date of his collection, Shady Con.

Eminem recently took to his Twitter handle and posted this animated video clip announcing how the world-famous Shady Con event was taking place. The clip even depicted how viewers from all over the world will be attending this historic event. Eminem then mentioned how Shady con was going down this Sunday on the Nifty Gateway and dropped in the site link for his fans for more information.