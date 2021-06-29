Ellen DeGeneres To Leave Hollywood After ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Ends: Reports

One of the world's most popular talk shows is coming to an end. Ellen DeGeneres has announced that her The Ellen DeGeneres Show will end after 19 successful years. According to recent reports, Ellen DeGeneres is desperate to leave Hollywood once her daytime variety comedy talk show concludes. If rumours are to be believed, Ellen has stated that she plans to travel to Africa to release her mind in order to save her marriage with her wife, Portia de Rossi.

Ellen DeGeneres leaving Hollywood?

According to a recent Globe report, DeGeneres wants to leave Hollywood and travel to Africa instead. The talk show host is reportedly leaving the industry when The Ellen DeGeneres Show concludes this year. To back up its claim, the outlet cited a source who stated that DeGeneres requires a trip to Africa in order to plan her next move. She allegedly plans to visit a gorilla sanctuary in order to clear her mind and save her marriage.

However, according to Entertainment Times, she is unlikely to leave Hollywood for good, as she has a long list of projects in the works, including Little Ellen and Little Funny. While it is true that DeGeneres owns an African sanctuary, there is no indication that she will visit it once her daytime show concludes. Furthermore, her relationship with de Rossi is still going strong, and there is no indication that their marriage needs to be saved.

About Ellen DeGeneres show coming to an end

Ellen DeGeneres told The Hollywood Reporter on May 12, 2021, that The Ellen DeGeneres Show's 19th season would be her last as a talk show host. She told the interviewer that it wasn't challenging enough for her because she was a very creative person. This year, the talk show host has completed over 3000 episodes. On May 13, 2021, she officially informed her fans that she would no longer be hosting talk shows.

In the emotional episode, she thanked her fans for their support and credited them with changing her life over the last 18 years. The comedian continued to entertain her audience while explaining her decision in a hilarious manner. She finally admitted that she needed to "take a break from talking". She also revealed that it was decided two years ago that her show would only be working for another three years. She went on to say that it was her instincts that told her to cancel the show. She concluded her announcement by telling her fans that the final season would be full of surprises and a chance for the talk show to thank her audience.

Image: Ellen DeGeneres Instagram

