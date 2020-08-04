'I Stand By Ellen Degeneres', Says Wife Portia De Rossi, Fans Divided Over Issue

Ellen DeGeneres' wife Portia de Rossi recently posted a picture on Instagram voicing her support for Ellen. This is the new development in the Ellen scandal where many employees of the show mentioned that Ellen DeGeneres' show supported a toxic work environment. Take a look at Portia de Rossi's post and fan reactions to it.

Portia de Rossi's Post

Portia de Rossi recently shared a picture online that read 'I Stand By Ellen'. The post also featured a similar caption and Portia wrote - To all our fans....we see you. Thank you for your support. (#) stop bot attacks (#) I Stand With Ellen DeGeneres.

Since then, the post has gained many comments and likes by fans. Fans seem divided in the comments. While some fans support Ellen and mention all the good work she has done, others are asking for accountability from Ellen while others posted emojis. Take a look at all the comments:

Twitter supports Ellen

Since the post, the hashtag - I Stand With Ellen DeGeneres - is making rounds on Twitter as well. Many fans are now arguing it on Twitter, whether they should believe in Ellen. Twitter is showing a rise in support of the comedian as fans ask for proof of the toxic environment her show hosts. One fan wrote - Until I see concrete evidence, I stand with (@) The Ellen Show l. She brings light, love, and positivity. She has changed so many lives for the better. while another wrote - Whats all this attacking This lady When Ellen just Makes people (#) happy & excited and I see people laughing having fun That is hard work to accomplish that on a weekly show She came out and got fired fought back and got a great show & format Ellen I Stand with U (#) TV. Take a look at a few of the tweets:

Until I see concrete evidence, I stand with @TheEllenShow l. She brings light, love, and positivity. She has changed so many lives for the better. — Matt (@MatthewDotzman) August 4, 2020

@TheEllenShow How do you do a tweet that Ellen will see? God bless you Ellen. I stand with you. I know what you stand for. Chin up. Love you. — tweetodee (@tweetodee) August 3, 2020

I Stand with #EllenDeGeneres

-Portia de Rossi DeGeneres Chen Moonves — Fred bloqué par Louis T. (aucune idée pourquoi) (@PhR3ddoz) August 4, 2020

@TheEllenShow Whats all this attacking This lady When Ellen just Makes people #happy & excited and I see people laughing having fun That is hard work to accomplish that on a weekly show She came out and got fired fought back and got a great show & format Ellen I Stand with U #TV pic.twitter.com/G5e0aGv3th — ð”…ð”©ð”¢ð”¢ð”¡ð”°ð”…ð”©ð”²ð”¢ð”‘ð”Šð”¬ð”©ð”¡ (@BleedsBlueNGold) August 4, 2020

The scandal has gained much publicity since Buzzfeed published an article where employees anonymously talked about the toxic environment on the Ellen Show. Prior to this, a few guests on the show had also complained about Ellen. The Buzzfeed article also mentioned that Ellen didn't contribute to it all but there were many other people involved.

