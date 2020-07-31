Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence On 'toxic Workplace' Rumours; Writes A Letter To Her Staff

Ellen DeGeneres was under a lot of fire on the internet when rumours about her being rude to her staff and in general started doing the rounds on the internet. The TV show host has kept her silence about the same for months which increased speculations furthermore about her fostering a toxic workplace. Now, a letter sent out by Ellen to her staff doing the rounds in USA's news portals states that she takes responsibility for her actions and promised that things will change.

Ellen DeGeneres writes a lettter

This new development comes days after The Ellen DeGeneres Show was subjected to an internal investigation led by Warner Media after allegations on Ellen started doing the round on the internet majorly. Almost a dozen former and current employees of the Ellen DeGeneres show had reportedly come forward and given intricate details about the work culture of the show. The allegations suggested that the workplace was filled with racism, fear, and intimidation.

The letter sent out by Ellen to her employees does not discuss any of the allegations in detail. But, it reads that several steps are being taken by the team to correct the issues. The letter states furthermore that as Ellen got busy handling the exponential growth of her show, she had assigned a few trusted people to do their jobs and she'd want them to get done, but it did not go through as expected. Ellen is now committed to ensuring that this does not happen.

On the other hand, a number of senior managers on the show have been accused of daily toxicity, which allegations running as deep as exclusive racism on the set. Executive producers Andy Lassner and Mary Connelly had come forward recently and given a statement to an entertainment portal in the USA stating that they are heartbroken and sorry to learn that even one person in their creative team has had a negative experience. Degeneres, in her letter, concluded writing that she set out to make the environment of her show to be a 'place of happiness' and shared that it feels bad to feel marginalized. Whereas, the letter also reads that anyone who has been misrepresenting Ellen should stop doing so right away.

