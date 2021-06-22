Elliot Page Shares Adorable Selfie With His Pet Mo; Fans Can't Decide Who's More Cuter

The Umbrella Academy actor Elliot Page took to his social media to introduce his dog, MO, to the followers. Though fairly new on the internet, the actor uses Instagram to its fullest by sharing snippets from his personal life. Check out Elliot Page's latest Instagram selfie with his dog to bless your timeline.

Elliot Page's selfie with his dog

Donning a casual outfit with a black hat, the actor dotingly held his dog while taking the selfie. With the duo looking straight into the camera, the adorable selfie was an instant hit among the fans. Elliot wrote in the caption that he was blessing his fans' timeline with his dog, MO. He wrote, 'Some Mo for the TL ❤️'.

Netizens' reaction to Elliot Page's latest Instagram post

People in the comment section could not stop swooning over the adorable selfie. Heart emojis were spammed under the post with many people commenting how cute the duo looked. Some fans could not decide 'Who's cuter' while some wrote that the dog took the cake in this case. One fan commented that Elliot and MO gave off the same energy in the selfie.

Pic Credit: Elliot Page's Instagram

More on Elliot Page's photos and videos on Instagram

Enjoying a following of over 5 million followers on Instagram, the 34-year-old actor uses the social media platform to connect with his fans whether to share a photo or sharing personal news. Recently, his shirtless picture by the pool went viral over the internet for being an inspirational step towards flaunting one's identity. After his transition, the fans were excited to witness Elliot finally embracing his real identity and flaunting it on social media.

A look at Elliot Page movies

From selfies to pictures from his recent photoshoot, the actor also shared snippets from his interview with Oprah where he narrated his journey of being and accepting himself as a transgender. With a career spanning over two decades, the actor starred in several television shows and movies such as Trailer Park Boys, The Last Stand, Days of Future Past, Juno, and Inception. Elliot is now all set to lend his voice to the lead character in Ark: The Animated Series.

IMAGE- ELLIOT PAGE'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.