Elliot Page To Continue Role In 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 3 In New Avatar; See Pic

Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page is believed to step into the shoes of a transgender for his upcoming film The Umbrella Academy season 3. The actor had announced the news himself while, tweeting about the same on the micro-blogging site along with his first look poster. The actor, who came out personally in 2020, will be seen playing the role of Viktor Hargreeves in the Netflix superhero drama.

Previously, the cisgender woman Vanya Hargreeves in Seasons 1 and 2 which was played by Page, involved superpower unleashing force through the use of sound — will transition in the upcoming third season. The third season is set to premiere on June 22.

While sharing his glimpse from the film, Elliot wrote, “Meet Viktor Hargreeves.” The giant streaming platform, Netflix confirmed the news by tweeting and writing, “Welcome to the family, Viktor — we’re so happy you’re here.”

For the unversed, when Page first came out as transgender in December 2020, Netflix confirmed he would continue to star on The Umbrella Academy and updated all of the actor’s previous credits to Elliot Page. At that time, insiders told Variety there were no plans to change Page’s character’s gender on the show.

Earlier, the makers had shared a teaser of the third season where they referred to Page's character as Vanya. It remains unclear how the show will handle Viktor's transition. "Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone's concerns," the streamer's description teased. "Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own—and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused)—now all they need to do is convince Dad's new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong."

The actor came out as transgender in 2020 on social media and set the internet ablaze. After receiving an overwhelmingly positive response from the netizens, the actor was also conferred with the Achievement Award at the LGBTQ film festival Outfest this year.

