Elliot Page's Wife And Dancer Emma Portner Is 'so Proud' Of Him; Pens Heartfelt Message

Ellen Page, the Oscar-nominated star of films such as Juno and Inception, came out as a transgender on December 2. Page, who previously came out as gay in 2014, is one of the most vocal artists from Hollywood's LGBTQ community. He is married to dancer Emma Portner, since 2018 and she is 'proud' of Page.

Sharing his statement, Page's wife, dancer Emma Portner, voiced support on her own Instagram account.

She wrote, "I am so proud of @elliotpage. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much." Elliot responded by dropping two heart emojis in the comments.

'Your bravery is inspiring': Canadian PM Trudeau hails Elliot Page for 'speaking truth'

In a statement, posted on Twitter, the 33-year-old actor said that he has changed their name to Elliot Page and expressed "overwhelming gratitude" for those who have supported him. "I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I've been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community."



"Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society," Page wrote. The actor, who hails from Nova Scotia, Canada, said he will continue to fight for LGBTQ rights and do everything to change the world for better.

Page currently stars in Netflix's The Umbrella Academy that also hailed the actor's decision to come out as a transgender on social media.

(with PTI inputs)

