'Your Bravery Is Inspiring': Canadian PM Trudeau Hails Elliot Page For 'speaking Truth'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has welcomed actor Elliot Page coming out as transgender on December 2 and ‘wished him the very best’. Starting off by thanking the ‘June’ actor for sharing the words in a statement on social media and called his bravery as well as strength “inspiring” because his vulnerability would matter a lot to “so many”. On behalf of his wife Sophie Trudeau, Canadian PM said they support Oscar-nominated star and the entire trans community. In a heartfelt post, formerly known as Ellen Page, The Umbrella Academy actor announced his identity, pronouns along with admitting that he is ‘scared’.

Thank you, Elliot, for sharing these words and speaking your truth. Your bravery and strength are inspiring, and your authenticity and vulnerability will mean so much to so many. Sophie and I wish you the very best, and we send you - and the trans community - all our support. https://t.co/6F2rtXB85U — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 2, 2020

Elliot Page shares transgender identity

On December 2, the Oscar-nominated actor starring in movies like Juno X-Men: Days of Future Past revealed his transgender identity to the fans. On Instagram, Elliot Page wrote that he is “lucky to be here” and expressed gratitude towards the people who supported him in the entire journey. Page said that his pronouns are “he” and “they”.

The actor also said that he was “inspired” by the trans community and thanked them for showing to work tirelessly “to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place”. The Juno star shared a big heartfelt note talking about his happiness and insecurities after he came out.

"I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life," the actor, who was formerly known publicly as Ellen Page, wrote on Instagram. "I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self." "I also ask for patience," Page wrote. "My joy is real, but it is also fragile. The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I'm scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the 'jokes' and of violence."

