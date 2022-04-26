Elon Musk Buys Twitter For $44 Billion: Simu Liu, Kevin Jonas And Other Celebrities React

Tech billionaire Elon Musk recently sealed the deal of his acquisition of micro-blogging site Twitter Inc. for $54.20 per share. The deal took place weeks after Twitter adopted Poison Pill to restrict him. However, seemingly nothing stopped Musk from finalising the deal for the 100% stake of the site for a total of $44 billion. As the site officially will become a privately held company, several Hollywood stars have mixed reactions to the deal.

Taking to his Twitter handle, actor-director Rob Reiner reacted to Musk's acquisition of Twitter. Seemingly, the Star Wars star was not much thrilled to hear about the news. He wrote, "Now that Elon Musk is buying Twitter, the question for all of us is: Will he allow a Criminal who used this platform to lie and spread disinformation to try to overthrow the US Government to return and continue his Criminal activity?". "And if he does, how do we combat it?" he added.

Actor Ice-T also shared his opinion on the deal via Twitter. Showing his sarcastic support, the actor penned yesterday, "It would kinda dope if Musk bought Twitter and just shut it off…. Lol." He further clarified that his stance is not political and he did not support anyone with his comment. He wrote, "For the Record.. I’m not on the Left or the Right. Red or the Blue.. That’s Gang Bangin if you ask me…"

Simu Liu's reaction to Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter

Marvel Studios star Simu Liu was seemingly upset with the acquisition and made his point clear via his tweet. Taking to Twitter, the actor wrote, "Was there nothing better to do with 44 billion dollars?" Many of his fans supported his reaction to the multi-billion deal.

American rapper Ice Cube was delighted to hear about the deal and extended his support to Elon Musk via the micro-blogging site. The rapper wrote, "Free at last! @elonmusk take off my shadow ban homie...".

Musician Kevin Jonas neither extended his support to the billionaire nor did he oppose the deal. He rather had a lighter way to react to the acquisition as he hoped for an "edit tweet" option. He wrote, "Will we now get the edit tweet option?" and received some funny reactions from fans.

Image: AP