Elon Musk Calls Partner Grimes A 'Powerful Queen' Post Twitter Banter

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and partner Grimes welcomed their first baby together on May 4. Rather than picking an ordinary name, the duo had an interesting name for their newborn. After fans constantly asked for it, Musk shared a picture of him with the baby on his Twitter and also confirmed that the baby has been named X Æ A-12 Musk. His baby boy's cryptic name sparked up an interesting discussion on the platform and soon, Grimes tweeted out an explanation of the name.

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

Grimes took to her social media to reveal that each letter of the baby's name has a certain significance. While the name was really confusing to pronounce, the actual pronunciation of the was later cleared to be X Ash Archangel Musk. However, the tweet seemed to have an error which was soon pointed out by Elon Musk. But, that did not turn out so well for him.

I am recovering from surgery and barely alive so may my typos b forgiven but, damnit. That was meant to be profound 🦔 — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 🍓🐉🎀 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

Grimes clapped back at him and had a savage response ready for him. Stating that she is recovering, she said that she expected her typo to be forgiven. Elon Musk then called her a powerful queen in the next tweet.

Elon Musk returned to Joe Rogan's podcast on Thursday. The last time Musk was on the podcast, he was met with a lot of controversies for smoking up with the host. Elon also explained the baby's name on the podcast again and stated that it was mostly Grimes who came up with the idea of the name. He also added that the singer is great with names.

While this is the first child for the Tesla CEO with his partner Grimes, he opened up on the podcast about what it is like to be a father again after having five sons from his previous marriage. Elon Musk said that he thinks it is better being older and having a kid. Adding that he appreciates it more, he said that babies are awesome. Musk also added that babies are like little lovebugs and are wonderful and great.

Going by the interview, the tech billionaire and Warren Buffett did not seem to be each other's fans. Buffett said in an earlier interview that Elon is a remarkable guy but he does not see the need to communicate with him. Musk also confessed on the podcast that he is not the biggest fan of Warren.

