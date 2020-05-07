Tom Cruise To Work With NASA & Elon Musk's SpaceX For Film Shot In Space; Fans React

Tom Cruise is known for having a unique element in most of his films. In recent developments, one of his upcoming films is all set to have a certain part filmed in outer space. He will be joining hands with Elon Musk’s Space X which will provide him with a spaceship to execute the ambitious project, and will also collaborate with NASA to film aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Tom Cruise to shoot in outer space

The Administrator of National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) recently tweeted about their plan to collaborate and deliver a film shot in outer space, confirming the rumour doing the rounds for a while now. The tweet said that they will be collaborating with Tom Cruise and Space X to make the ambitious plans a reality. The news has been getting fans across the world excited as they find the move pathbreaking. Have a look at a few reactions from the fans here.

NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality. pic.twitter.com/CaPwfXtfUv — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) May 5, 2020

#TomCruise, #ElonMusk and #Nasa are reportedly working on a project that'll be out this world...

no, literally out of this world. It'll be the first narrative feature film to be filmed entirely in space!🚀🤯 pic.twitter.com/KVY3q2hSem — Hrsh Rai (@HrshRai) May 5, 2020

Tom Cruise is set to board the International Space Station to film the first narrative feature outside Earth 🚀 ❤️#TomCruise — Kritharth (@ibelieve_r7) May 6, 2020

This is why I think Tom Cruise is the greatest action hero ever, he could have just used CGI or the graphics but here he is.

I wouldn't even be surprised if he jumps off to empty space Lol#TomCruise #NASA #MissionImpossible pic.twitter.com/mPaWtFXIeO — RAKSHITH N (@RAKSHIT75602471) May 7, 2020

This collaboration between NASA, SpaceX, and Tom Cruise is being termed historic and will surely bring the ultimate experience for the viewers when released. On the other hand, a set of astronauts are all set to be launched to the International Space Station through a SpaceX spacecraft for the first time. The mission is all set to take off on May 27, 2020. Elon Musk also took to Twitter to express his excitement over the upcoming project. The business tycoon, who has had a soft corner for movies, said in the tweet that the project is going to be a lot of fun. Have a look at the tweet put up by Elon Musk here.

Should be a lot of fun! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

