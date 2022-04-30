Elon Musk Has Epic Reply To William Shatner's Tweet About Becoming The 'face Of Twitter'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been grabbing headlines ever since he struck a $44 billion deal to buy microblogging platform Twitter. Musk was recently involved in an interesting conversation with Star Trek fame William Shatner, who quipped that he's trying to pitch the business magnate to hire him as the 'face of Twitter.'

Elon Musk reacts to William Shatner's tweet about becoming the 'face of Twitter'

In a recent tweet, William, who takes on the role of Captain James Kirk in the Star Trek franchise, suggested that Musk ditch the bird Twitter logo and hire him instead to represent the microblogging site. He wrote, "BTW, since it seems to be the latest “thing” on here. I’m stating that I’m staying on Twitter. Besides I think@elonmusk is adorbs. Also, full disclosure: I’m trying to pitch Elon to hire me as face of Twitter. #dumpthebird." At this point, his post has garnered more than 70,000 likes and 5,500 retweets. Take a look.

BTW, since it seems to be the latest “thing” on here. I’m stating that I’m staying on Twitter. Besides I think @elonmusk is adorbs. Also, full disclosure: I’m trying to pitch Elon to hire me as face of Twitter. #dumpthebird 😉😏 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) April 28, 2022

Quickly responding to his post, Elon Musk wrote, "You will always be my Captain.” For the uninitiated, Musk's name was mentioned in the sci-fi series Star Trek: Discovery in 2017. He was ranked alongside the Wright Brothers and the scientist for bringing 'warp speed light' to humanity. Actor Jason Issacs (Captain Gabriel Lorca) mentioned Musk's name alongside the Wright Brothers.

Apart from his role in Star Trek, Shatner has also grabbed eyeballs for being the oldest man ever to go into space, as he ventured off in Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin ship last year.

Recently, Elon was involved in a war of words with US Representative Ocasio-Cortez after she made an 'indirect rebuttal' at Musk's tweet, which stated that the Democratic Party had been hijacked by extremists, according to Bloomberg.

Rejecting his assertion about the party, Ocasio-Cortez posted a tweet, stating she blamed hate crimes on “some billionaire with an ego problem” who “unilaterally controls a massive communication platform,” without actually taking Musk's name. Reacting to it, Musk wrote, "Stop hitting on me, I’m really shy." Clearing her stance on the same, Ocasio wrote, "I was talking about Zuckerberg, but ok," and deleted the Tweet after a minute.

(IMAGE: AP)