Elon Musk Sells His Gene Wilder Bel Air To Gene's Nephew's Wife Elizabeth Hunter

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, recently sold his Gene Wilder house to Wilder's nephew Jordan Walker-Pearlman. According to Variety, Gene Wilder's house cost is $7 million which is $250,000 more than he paid for the property in 2013. Read on to know more details:

Also Read | Elon Musk Claims SpaceX's First Trip To Mars Will Be In Four Years

Elon Musk sells his Gene Wilder's house to Wilder's nephew

Elon Musk had previously sold his largest Bel Air mansion to a Chinese billionaire named 'William' Ding Lei for a huge amount of $29 million in cash. According to Variety, he sold the Gene Wilder house to Gene's nephew's wife Elizabeth Hunter who is a Hollywood screenwriter and TV produces of shows like Empire and Charmed. She was living in L.A.'s Silver Lake neighbourhood for ages. In 2015, she got married to Filmmaker Jordan Walker-Pearlman who is also the nephew of Gene Walker.

Also Read | Elon Musk's SpaceX To Launch 60 Starlink Satellites On Oct 21; Here's How To Watch Live

Elon Musk in May had tweeted that the Bel-Air “cannot be torn down", a tweet that discouraged many local developers who were eyeing the property for a long time. Elon Musk felt generous towards Jordan and Elizabeth and lent them almost $6.7 million to pay for the Gene Walker house. The late Willy Wonka actor had sold this house in 2007 and it was updated since Wilder owned the place. It also still retains most of the original design's spirit from Willy Wonka's time.

Features of the Gene Wilder Bel Air house

The Bel Air spans around 78 acres and is a single-sided ranch house. It was originally built in 1951 and is almost 2,800 square feet. The house has 5 bedrooms and a private guest cottage. It had 4.5 bathrooms and a kidney-shaped swimming pool on the premises of the house and has a security gate for privacy. The house is not visible from the streets normally as it is hidden behind a dense wall of tall privet hedges and overgrown ivy.

Also Read | Elon Musk's Starlink Now Providing Internet To Native American Tribe In Remote Area

Elon Musk had never occupied the house himself as the property was used as a private school codenamed for AdAstra for his children and some of the children of the top-ranking SpaceX and Tesla employees. Musk, for now, owns four more Bel Air properties that he would like to sell. Every property is different in its own way and ranges between $5 million to $20 million.

Also Read | Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster Made Its First Mars Flyby Since Leaving Earth In 2018

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.