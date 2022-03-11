'Elvis' Fame Austin Butler In Talks To Join Timothee Chalamet-starrer 'Dune: Part 2'

The American epic sci-fi film, Dune, did exceedingly well at the box office window. It has managed to impress fans after its global premiere on October 21 and emerged as one of the biggest critically acclaimed films of 2021. The Denis Villeneuve directorial minted a whopping amount and grossed over $400 million worldwide at the box office.

After a terrific response to the first part of the highly anticipated film, makers treated fans with the announcement of its sequel. Ever since the news of the sequel broke out, there is a massive buzz surrounding Dune: Part 2. Fans are eagerly waiting to know more about the star cast of the film. Reportedly, Elvis fame Austin Butler is in talks to join Dune: Part 2.

Is Austin Butler going to be a part of Dune: Part 2?

Austin Butler is known for films like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Aliens in the Attic, The Intruders and many others. As per the reports of Variety, he is currently in negotiations to join the cast of the Warner Bros. picture. Reportedly, he is approached to play the key villain Feyd-Rautha in Dune: Part 2. Feyd-Rautha is the younger nephew and successor of Baron Harkonnen.

For the unversed, in the Warner Bros. movie Dune: Part 2, most of the actors will reprise their roles along with some new editions. Earlier, the makers have approached Little Women fame Florence Pugh to play a pivotal role in Dune Part 2.

More about Dune

The sci-fi blockbuster is based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel. Produced by Warner Bros and Legendary Entertainment, Dune featured an ensemble cast of Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard and many others. It follows the life of a young nobleman Paul as he leaves his home planet of Caladan to travel to the harsh desert world of Arrakis with his family.

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM-AUSTINBUTLER, DUNEMOVIE