Timothee Chalamet's 'Dune' Gets OTT Release Date; To Release On Prime Video In March

The American epic sci-fi film, Dune, has managed to impress the fans after its global premiere on October 21. The Timothee Chalamet-starrer bowled over the audiences with its theatrical release and emerged as one of the biggest critically acclaimed films of 2021. The film's success is reflected in its box office collections. The Denis Villeneuve directorial minted a whopping amount and grossed over $400 million worldwide at the box office.

After receiving a terrific response at the box office, Dune is all set to weave the same magic on the OTT platform, as the highly talked about film is heading towards its digital premiere.

Dune OTT release date

Timothee Chalamet's sci-fi blockbuster will stream in India on Amazon Prime Video from March 25. It will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages. Prime video India took to their official handle to announce the release date of Dune. Sharing the film's poster, the streaming giant captioned the post as "it’s time we took you for a ride around planet arrakis in search of some spice ⏳ watch #DuneOnPrime, this Mar 25"

Take a look at their post:

For the unversed, Dune premiered on HBO Max the same day as its theatrical release, but the film was available to stream only for 30 days on the platform.

More about the film Dune

The sci-fi blockbuster is based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel. It follows the life of a young nobleman Paul (played by Timothee Chalamet) as he leaves his home planet of Caladan to travel to the harsh desert world of Arrakis with his family. Produced by Warner Bros and Legendary Entertainment, Dune featured an ensemble cast of Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Stephen Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem. The second part of the film is announced and is set to be released in October 2023.

Image: Instagram/@WarnerBrosPictures