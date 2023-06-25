Emilia Clarke Nearly Ran Over Samuel L Jackson On The Sets Of Secret Invasion

Emilia Clarke is dishing out some details from the sets of newly released Marvel series Secret Invasion. The actress revealed how she almost ran over co-star Samuel L Jackson while filming a car sequence. The actress also went in to detail about the aftermath of the almost-accident.

3 things you need to know

Emilia Clarke plays the role of G'iah in the series while Samuel L Jackson reprises his iconic portrayal of Nick Fury.

Clarke's character is the grown up version of Talo's daughter.

Clarke has previously commented on how the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been one of her most favourite franchises to be a part of.

Emilia Clarke almost ran over Samuel L Jackson

Speaking to a leading international publication, Emilia opened up about the incident which could have gone horribly wrong. The actress explained how she was put in a Lada - an old Russian car who's make and build was confusing to her because of its 6 shift-knobs and multiple pedals. She also revealed how before she could ask for instructions she was hurried in to the shot. Amid the chaos, Clarke ended up accidentally hitting the accelerator instead of the brakes.

(Emilia Clarke as G'iah in Secret Invasion | Image: Twitter)

Clarke explains how she acted quick in the moment managing to find the brake pedal just in time to avoid hitting Jackson. Revealing Jackson's reaction to the episode, Clarke clarified how he was "very gentlemanly and lovely and nice." She on the other hand, was sobbing.

Emilia Clarke thoroughly enjoys her MCU stint

The Game of Thrones actress has previously commented how being a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was truly an experience calling the franchise "a pedigree in its own right." She has also separately reflected on how Marvel's strict tight-lipped policy about spoilers saves much of the trouble of worrying about giving away big hints for the show, something she and some of the Game of Thrones cast really struggled with. Secret Invasion will be airing weekly episodes on Disney+ Hotstar.