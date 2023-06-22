Secret Invasion Pilot Review: Largely Forgettable Episode That Ends With A Shocking Twist

Marvel’s Secret Invasion is finally here, bringing back Samuel L. Jackson’s Agent Nick Fury in all his glory. However, this is no more the good old days when his self-described ‘mid-life crisis shopping spree’, aka The Avengers, was around. The only surviving members, Thor and Hulk, are off on their own adventures. Hawkeye has retired and Earth has been left unprotected yet again. The basic premise for Secret Invasion is that the Skrulls have kickstarted their operations to take over the planet - it is up to Nick Fury and his team to save Earth. But do we feel this sense of looming danger while watching the series unfold? The answer is a resounding no.



3 things you need to know:

Secret Invasion is a mini-series, and it’s the first long-form offering in MCU Phase 5.

It’s based on the Marvel Comics series of the same name.

Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Kingsley Ben-Adir make their MCU debut in the series.

Hot Take:

In Secret Invasion, we’re reminded every now and then that Nick Fury is no longer the man he used to be. Even Maria Mill (Cobie Smulders) articulates this in a certain instance. While the change may be a device for his character to develop from, it is not the most believable aspect of Secret Invasion. If anything, it only decreases the intensity of what is expected to be an espionage fuelled, sci-fi thriller.

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Cobie Smulders as Agent Maria Hill (Image: SecretInvasion/Twitter)

Does it live up to the hype?

The pilot episode of Secret Invasion shows Nick Fury returning to Earth from the moon base S.A.B.E.R. solely to deal with a potential Skrull invasion. The episode has plenty of fights and chases taking place. However, the characters, including Nick Fury, Sonya Falsworth, and Ben Mendelsohn (Talos), continue to interact as though there is no urgency or severity to the situation.

The saving graces of the episode are certainly Emilia Clarke’s G’iah and Kingsley Ben-Adir’s Gravik. The two have emerged as cold and menacing antagonists. It’s too early to say what the series will morph into with subsequent episodes, but so far, Secret Invasion is not the triumphant return for Nick Fury that was anticipated.

(Kingsley Ben-Adir as Gravik in Marvel's Secret Invasion (Image: SecretInvasion/Twitter)



Stream it or skip it?

Secret Invasion does have a solid place within the MCU. With Captain Marvel (Carol Danvers) off to her missions within deep space, and most heroes like Ms Marvel and the new Hawkeye still in the initial stages of their development, it comes down to Fury to take the initiative to save the world for the umpteenth time.

(Emilia Clarke as the rogue Skrull G'iah in Marvel's Secret Invasion (Image: SecretInvasion/Twitter)

Those who wish to keep up with the 15-year-long world-building of this Kevin Feige-led cinematic universe will benefit from watching the show. However, the first episode feels like a mix of storytelling inertia and dramatic twists - just for the sake of it. Casual viewers might not find the instant entertainment they are looking for.

Bottomline:

The pilot for Secret Invasion offers just enough for fans to keep watching. Even though the episode was largely forgettable, the shocking twist at the end will ensure that viewers will come back to find out where the story is headed.



Rating: 2.5/5