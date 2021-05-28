Emily Blunt Spills The Beans Behind Her And Blake Lively’s Viral Photo From NYFW

Emily Blunt has finally revealed the hilarious story behind one of her most viral photos, which was taken at the 2018 Michael Kors fashion show. Blake Lively and Zendaya were also photographed together during a fashion show at New York Fashion Week in 2018. Now, Emily has revealed details about the photo that showed Blunt and Lively having a hearty laugh.

Emily Blunt opens up about the viral picture with Blake Lively

During an interview with Vanity Fair, the actor took part in the “Lie Detector Test” segment and opened up about what actually happened at the event. According to Blunt, there was a very NSFW reason why she and Lively were laughing, admitting that she thought and was worried that Blake was flashing her vagina as she donned a red trench coat for the show. Hence, it might’ve had something to do with that. She added that Zendaya didn’t look very happy at their jokes. Take a look at Blake and Emily Blunt's viral photo.

When the pictures were making rounds, Zendaya was asked why the two were laughing to which she tweeted saying, “I WAS LOOKING AT THE RUNWAY”. A day later she wrote, “Y’all messy that’s all lmao”. Take a look at her tweet below.

Y'all messy that's all lmao — Zendaya (@Zendaya) February 16, 2018

Meanwhile, Jaume Collet-Serra's Jungle Cruise, one of the most anticipated fantasy-adventure films, has released a new trailer for netizens on YouTube. The film, which stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, has a promising plot about a thrilling journey in search of an ancient tree with the power to heal. The film, which is being produced by Walt Disney Pictures, is set to be released on July 30 of this year. The films will be available in theatres as well as on Disney+ through premiere access. Check out the trailer for Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt's new adventure film Jungle Cruise below.

A look at Emily Blunt's movies

With a string of successful films under her belt, the British actor was named the world's sixth highest-paid actress in 2020. Making her debut in the year 2001 with The Royal Family, Emily went on to appear in films such as The Devil Wears Prada, Gideon's Daughter, and Salmon Fishing in the Yemen. Emily Blunt movies such as Mary Poppins Returns, Into the Woods, A Quiet Place and The Girl on the Train contributed to her recent success.

