Emily Ratajkowski, Brad Pitt Dating? Model Clears Air On Current Relationship Status

Model Emily Ratajkowski and Hollywood star Brad Pitt have been hitting the headlines with their dating rumours for weeks now.

The two stars have been spotted making appearances at various public events together. After fans were baffled by their relationship status, the supermodel has now finally cleared her side and revealed that she is single.

The model who filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard amid his cheating rumours recently spoke to Variety about her current relationship status. Amid speculations of Ratajkowski and Pitt getting close and spending time together, the model recently seeming admitted to being bisexual in a viral TikTok video.

Emily Ratajkowski clears rumours surrounding her dating life

However, soon after her Tik Tok video, the model during her recent conversation with the international magazine, opened up about her dating life and said, "I’m newly single for basically the first time in my life ever, and I just feel like I’m kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I’m being perceived."

The "newly single" declaration by the 31-year-old model seemed to be an answer to all the dating rumours surrounding her and Pitt that have been heating up over the past few weeks.

Amid his brewing romance rumours with Ratajkowski, Brad has been in the headlines for his ongoing legal battle against ex-wife Angelina Jolie over their French winery.

For those unaware, the 47-year-old star had a countersuit against Pitt regarding the sale of their winery, Chateau Miraval, during which she made several new revelations against the latter. She alleged that her ex-husband was not only violent with his then-wife, but he also choked one of his children and struck another in the face.

The recently filed court documents detailed her abuse allegations against the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star while the former couple was travelling on a private plane to Los Angeles along with their kids.

IMAGE: AP