Emily Ratajkowski Welcomes Her First Child, Calls It "love-filled Morning" Of Her Life

Emily Ratajkowski recently welcomed her first newborn. The model was met with praises and good wishes from fans as well as her peers who were delighted for her. Fans have been posing congratulatory messages for the model ever since she posted the first picture with her child. Emily Ratajkowski revealed that she has named the baby Slyvester Apollo Bear and that he was born on March 8.

Emily Ratajkowski shared an adorable picture of themselves on her Instagram, which received lots of love and blessings from her followers. In the picture, Emily Ratajkowski can be seen cradling the newborn as she looks at him with compassion. The face of the child hasn't been revealed by the mother just yet. However, fans were delighted to know that she and the baby were healthy and doing okay. They congratulated the model on being a mother for the first time and wrote several messages in the comments expressing their joy. Some fans also posted supportive comments as the model entered a new phase of life, embracing motherhood.

The photograph posted by Emily Ratajkowski has garnered over 3 million likes at the time of this writing with numerous comments from fans all over the world. In the caption of the image, Emily begins by writing the name of the child and then proceeds to mention that day it was born. She then mentions that it was the most beautiful and fun-filled morning that she experienced in her life, upon the birth of her baby. Emily Ratajkowski in the past couple of weeks has devoted her Instagram feed to several pregnancy shoots where she has posed with her baby bump. Fans have loved the confidence she has portrayed in the photographs and have praised her for the pictures.

Emily Ratajkowski has documented her pregnancy through her pictures on Instagram. Ever since the baby bump first appeared, to the moment she went on to do full-fledged photoshoots flaunting it. The model has not left any moment past by her and has captured all her precious moments of pregnancy and shared them on social media.

