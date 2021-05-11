Emma Roberts Shares Her Baby Boy Rhodes Robert Hedlund's Face For The First Time; See Pic

Emma Roberts and her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund's welcomed their son named Rhodes Robert Hedlund at the end of 2020. However, they did not share any photo of their newborn baby on social media, until now. On Mother's Day 2021, Emma officially shared the first photo of her son on Instagram.

Emma Roberts shares picture of her baby's face for first time

On May 9, 2021, Emma revealed the first photo of Rhodes Robert Hedlund. In the picture, she is seen holding the four-month-old in her hand while lovingly touching the tip of her nose to his. In the picture, Rhodes appeared to be sleeping in a soft off-white baby blanket and his head is covered with a beige beanie. Emma was seen wearing a white, off-shoulder dress and her hair was left loose while she posed with her son next to the greens. She captioned her post by writing, “Happy Mother’s Day” with a flower emoji. The post garnered a lot of response on social media as fans and friends couldn’t stop commenting on it. Have a look at the fan reactions below.

In January 2021, Emma shared yet another picture holding her son in which the baby’s face is not visible. She held her son while sitting on an outdoor sofa in an orange one-piece dress. Her hair was tied up in a bun and she looked at him lovingly. In her caption, she wrote, “Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund.”

More about Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund's relationship

According to US Weekly, Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund have been dating since 2019 after Emma’s split from on-again, off-again fiancé Evan Peters. Relationship speculation began when the duo was spotted out for a stroll in the Silverlake neighbourhood of Los Angeles. Emma opened up about her pregnancy in October 2020.

While speaking to Glamour, she said that it might be for the best that her baby is a boy. She had been trying not to buy lots of stuff because she loves shopping and if she had a baby girl, the clothing situation would be insane. Emma and Garrett welcomed Rhodes just before New Year's, on December 27, 2021.

(IMAGE: EMMA ROBERTS' INSTAGRAM)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.