Emma Stone Shuts Down Rumours Of Starring In Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Cruella star Emma Stone quite recently shut down rumours which claimed that she is a part of the Spider-Man: No Way Home cast. While conversing with the officials at MTV News, the actor, while on the topic, said that she has heard those rumours, and all she can say at the moment is that she's not a part of Tom Holland's third movie as the famed web-slinger. Additionally, the actor had even expressed that she has no idea as to what she should be saying as the alumnus of Sony's Spider-Man cinematic universe.

The character played by Emma Stone in Spider-Man films was that of Gwen Stacey, the love interest of Andrew Garfield's Peter Parker. The second film, which saw Garfield's iteration of the web-slinger take on Jamie Foxx's Electro, saw Stacey's character die unexpectedly. More information regarding the possible inclusion of Emma Stone in Spider-Man: No Way Home cast list, if any further details are revealed in connection to the same, will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

The aforementioned piece of news comes after her Spider-Man film series co-star, Andrew Garfield himself, shut down rumours of reprising his role as the web-slinger in the upcoming Spider-Man film. He did go on to say that he hasn't received a call from Marvel at all regarding the same yet. However, he did say that one should "never say never", which came off as vague and ambiguous to many.

About Spider-Man: Now Way Home:

The events of Spider-Man: No Way Home will reportedly take place right after's Mysterio's statements regarding MCU's web-slinger, which will reportedly cause him to take asylums in discreet places until proven innocent. Several reports in the past have claimed that Spider-Man: No Way Home will be the very first MCU live-action movie that will explore the Multiverse theory as a reality, due to the rumoured casting of Andrew Garfield and Tobey McGuire, who have played versions of Spider-Man in the past. Additionally, the film will also have a cameo appearance by Charlie Cox as Daredevil/Matt Murdock from the Netflix Original series. Several other reports online have also claimed that the likes of Willen Dafoe and Thomas Haden Church might also be seen as their respective live-action antagonists from previous Spider-Man films. As far as Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer release date is concerned, nothing has been shared by the makers of the same as yet. More details in connection to the same are awaited. Very recently, the cast and the makers of the show had revealed the official title cards of the film, which came with its release month.

Spider-Man 3 title card reveal post:

