Emma Stone’s Shoulder Injury Benefitted Her Coming Disney Movie 'Cruella' In This Way

Hollywood actress Emma Stone is all set to play Disney’s young Cruella de Vil in the movie Cruella, which is a spin-off 1961 animated film One Hundred and One Dalmatians. During the shoot of the movie, the La La Land actress suffered an injury when she slipped and broke her shoulder. Instead of negatively impacting the movie, Emma Stone’s injury weirdly benefited the movie.

Emma Stone’s injury benefited Disney’s Cruella

Disney’s Cruella virtual press conference, costume designer Jenny Beaven revealed that Battle of the Sexes actress Emma Stone actually gave the customer designer a gift of time following the doctor’s orders for Emma to discontinue the shoot. The costume designer said that her team originally only had 10 weeks of preparation time to make all the costumes. But they gained an extra six weeks cause Emma Stone had a minor shoulder injury that needed a lot of rest and recuperation which, according to Jenny Beaven, saved their lives back then. The costume designer added that she and her team blessed the actress on a daily basis as they got extra six weeks of time to prepare all the costumes.

The movie also stars actors like Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Mark Strong in supporting roles. Emma Stone also serves as an executive producer on the film alongside Glenn Close, who previously portrayed Cruella in the previous live-action adaptations, 101 Dalmatians and 102 Dalmatians. Cruella is scheduled to be released theatrically on 28th May 2021.

On the work front, The Amazing Spider-Man actress was last seen in the post-apocalyptic zombie comedy film Zombieland: Double Tap. The movie serves as the direct sequel of the movie Zombieland. Emma reprised her role as Wichita. The movie featured Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin reprising their roles alongside new cast members, Rosario Dawson, Zoey Deutch, Avan Jogia, Luke Wilson, and Thomas Middleditch. She also lent her voice to the comedy animated movie The Croods: A New Age. The movie was the sequel of the 2013 movie The Croods.

Source: Stills from the trailer of 'Cruella'