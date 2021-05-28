Emma Thompson Says Her 'Cruella' Undergarments Felt Like ‘torture Devices’

62-year-old Emma Thompson, who portrays Baroness in Cruella, confessed that the rigid profile of her role was the product of some quite unpleasant undergarments. Emma Thompson, who serves as the high-powered president of a fashion firm, had to squeeze herself into some "industrial" type undergarments before sliding on one of the many exquisite gowns for the movie. And yes, it was every bit as unpleasant as it sounds. She revealed that it was really uncomfortable to have those pieces on but she wore them as the end results used to be spectacular and she had some standout looks in the movie.

Emma Thompson on the costumes in Cruella

“I mean I don’t like underwear full stop. I mean, I stopped wearing it a long time ago. It’s not my scene. I don’t like comfortable underwear. I find comfortable underwear uncomfortable,” the star chuckled in a Tuesday, May 26 2021, interview with Lorraine. She even went so far as to compare the undergarments she wore in the film to ‘torture devices’. It would make just about anyone look good but it would also make anyone wearing it regret their life decisions, she shared.

“It [the underwear] was like the fourth bridge... I was saying earlier, it’s like squeezing a tube of toothpaste in the middle. If you squeeze it hard enough then things will come up and go down and mark the shapes,” Emma Thompson described, with some interesting hand motions. She added, “It’s like you’re dealing with a plasticine person... if you put Mr Blobby into that corset he would look good.”

Jenny Beaven, the acclaimed costume artist who won the Best Costume Design Oscar in 1987 for A Room With a View and in 2016 for Mad Max, was responsible for her stunning looks. While Baroness von Hellman's outfits were designed in the idea of beauty, with lots of brown and gold, Emma Stone's Cruella had a radically different look. Fashion is a key aspect of the film as it shows Cruella in a new light. She is an aspiring fashion designer named Estelle who later evolves into Cruella.

