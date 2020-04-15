Times When Emma Watson Starred In Book-based Films; See List Here

Emma Watson, born on April 15, is more popularly known as Harry Potter's Hermoine Granger. Known to be a stunning actor, she is also an avid reader. In addition to the Harry Potter franchise, she has been a part of many projects that were inspired by novels. Take a look at some of Emma Watson's book-based films.

Times when Emma Watson starred in films inspired by books:

Beauty and The Beast

Beauty and The Beast is a romantic musical fantasy film directed by Bill Condon. It is the live-action adaptation of Disney's fairy tale of the same name which was originally adapted from Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont's 18th-century fairy tale. Starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens, the film revolves around Belle who embarks on a journey to save her father from a beast who has locked him up in a dungeon. She eventually finds out that the beast is actually a cursed enchanted Prince.

Little Women

Directed by Greta Gerwig, Little Women hit the screens in December 2019. The film is based on a book of the same name by Louisa May Alcott. The film stars Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet, Florence Pugh and Laura Dern. The coming of age period drama revolves around Joe who is makes her living as a writer in Ney Work post the Civil War years.

Harry Potter Franchise

Written by J K Rowling, Emma Watson essayed the character of Hermoine Granger in all of the Harry Potter films. The Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone marks the debut film of the actor. The series also stars Tom Felton, Daniel Radcliffe, and Rupert Grint in the lead roles.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

Released in 2012, The Perks of Being a Wallflower was directed by Stephen Chbosky. The film is based on Chbosky's 1999 novel of the same name. Starring Watson, Logan Lerman, and Ezra Miller, the film revolves around Charlie who enters High School and is nervous about his new life. He makes friends with his seniors and learns to cope with his friend's suicide.

The Circle

The Circle is a thriller drama directed by James Ponsoldt. Released in 2017, it stars Emma Watson and Tom Hanks. The film revolves around Mae, who gets a once in a lifetime opportunity when she lands a job in one of the biggest tech companies in the world. Things take a turn when she engages in an experiment that could change the world but would limit her freedom.

