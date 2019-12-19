Emma Watson Shares A Picture With Tom Felton And Other Harry Potter Cast And It's MAGIC

It has been almost eight years since the last film from the Harry Potter franchise was released. The vast if the movie, however, has been very vocal about them staying friends after the shooting of the movie was wrapped up. Emma Watson, as well as Tom Felton amongst others, took to their social; media to share a few pictures of the Harry Potter mini-reunion that they had.

The cast of Harry Potter reunited to share the season's greetings with their fans. In the picture, Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley) and Matt Lewis (Neville Longbottom) can all be seen standing alongside each other. Tom posted the picture with a caption the read, “Seasons greetings from my school mates. @mattdavelewis & I mid debate x #gryfindorVSslytherin.”

Harry Potter fans, fondly known as Potterheads went gaga over the picture of the reunion. Many took to their social media and wrote about how they missed the rest of the cast. Netizens claimed that their Christmas wishes came true after they saw the picture of the reunion. Some also spoke about how this picture made the end of the decade so much more wholesome.

Tom Felton and Emma Watson are often seen catching up together. Emma Watson also shared a video of the two going around on a skateboard together. While Tom Felton had shared a picture of Emma Watson learning how to play the guitar. The pictures indicate that the cast members have still shared a great bond with each other.

