Emma Watson Hid 2000 Little Women Copies Worldwide For Fans To Find; Dubbed "book Fairy"

Emma Watson has always been a book lover and has been hiding copies of books for her fans to find and read. Due to the fact that the movie Little Women will be released soon, Emma has turned into a book fairy. The actor became a part of a worldwide effort to hide 2000 copies of the book Little Women by Louisa May Alcott.

Emma becomes a "Book Fairy"

Emma Watson posted a picture on her Instagram story where she can be seen holding a copy of Little Women by Louisa May Alcott. The actor, in the caption, talked about how she is excited to be part of this global effort organized by Book Fairies Worldwide. She talked about how it features more than a hundred editions of the classic novel. This is done in celebration of the release of the movie Little Women.

This exciting news became even better when Emma revealed that all these copies have a special note by the actor in the inside. The campaign involves 38 countries worldwide. Emma further informed her fans that they have to follow the hashtag #LWBookFairies to know where the books are hidden.

Emma later posted a compilation of monochrome pictures where she can be seen placing the copies at different places. The actor looks happy and excited to do so. She kept one at the Agatha Christie Memorial in London.

The movie Little Women will be releasing on December 25, 2019. The movie stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, and Meryl Streep. Emma will be playing the role of the eldest March sister Meg. The movie is directed by Greta Gerwig.

