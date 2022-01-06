As Harry Potter: 20th Anniversary Return To Hogwarts was recently released, the makers made a huge blunder by sharing Emma Robert's childhood picture referring to it as Emma Watson's. The Harry Potter actor then took to social media and shared the same picture taking a dig at the hilarious blunder.

Many celebrity artists and fans took to her post online and laughed out loud at the confusion. Some of them also stated how similar she looked to Emma Roberts childhood photo while others hailed her for clarifying it to everyone.

Emma Watson shares Emma Robert's viral childhood photo with a hilarious caption

Emma Watson recently took to her official Instagram handle and posted the picture of Emma Robert's childhood in which she can be seen sitting on a chair with a mickey mouse hairband. In the caption, she addressed Emma Robert and mentioned that she wasn't this cute in her childhood. She even added a hashtag that stated 'Emma Sisters Forever' and added a laughing emoji next to it. The caption read, "I was NOT this cute, @emmaroberts" (sic).

Numerous celebrity artists namely Leticia Colin, Polo Morin, Kevin and others took to Emma Watson's latest Instagram post and hailed her for addressing the confusion hilariously while others stated how cute she looked in the photo. Even the HBO Max team commented through their official Instagram handle and joked asking her whether it was the effect of a Polyjuice Potion. Some fans also hailed her for handling the situation like a queen. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to Emma Watson sharing Emma Robert's childhood picture amid the Harry Potter Reunion blunder.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts was released on 1 January 2022 on HBO Max in which Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson made an appearance alongside many of the other prominent cast members namely Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Ian Hart, Toby Jones, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, Mike Newell, and more. Even the makers namely Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell, David Yates and producer David Heyman became a part of it.

