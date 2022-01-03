Emma Watson Shares Throwback Picture With Daniel Radcliffe From 'Harry Potter' Sets

Much to the delight of Potterheads all around the world, the cast of Harry Potter reunited for a special episode to mark the 20th anniversary of the franchise's first movie, Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone. The episode titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts saw the lead actors of the movie - Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint - on the screens again along with other cast members as they reminisced about the days on the sets of the movie.

To commemorate the release of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, Emma Watson, who played the role of Hermoine Granger, shared a throwback photo with her co-star Daniel Radcliffe.

'20 years': Emma Watson shares throwback photo with Daniel Radcliffe

Emma Watson took to her Instagram and went down memory lane as she shared a throwback photo with Harry Potter co-star Daniel Radcliffe. In the photo, Emma could be seen resting her head on Daniel's shoulder as the two napped on the sets of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1. Along with the photo, the actor also shared a poster of Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone and wrote, "20 years."

Apart from the three main leads (Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson), cast members like Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis and Evanna Lynch also joined the episode. Filmmakers David Heyman, Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell and David Yates were also featured in the reunion special.

During the episode, the cast made several revelations, Emma also revealed the moment she fell in love Tom Felton who played Draco Malfoy. She said, "I walked into the room where we were having tutoring. The assignment that had been given was to draw what you thought God looked like, and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard. And I just don’t know how to say it — I just fell in love with him."

Daniel also revealed he was an 'absolute d**k' and teased Emma and Rupert Grint about their kiss scene that took place in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2. Daniel said that he teased the duo and told them he would come to sets to watch their scene.

(Image: @harrypotterfilm/Instagram)