The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Harry Potter 2020 Movie With The OG Cast, Says Matthew Lewis On Twitter; Is It True?

Hollywood News

Matthew Lewis tweeted that a new movie of the Harry Potter series will be shot with the original cast of the movie. Read to learn what the actor really meant.

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
harry potter 2020 movie

Matthew Lewis, the actor who played Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter film series, has created a sense of confusion and excitement on Twitter. The actor tweeted something that has sent the internet into a frenzy. This tweet has sent sparks across the Harry Potter fandom.

ALSO READ | Harry Potter: What Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert And Emma Watson Are Upto

Here is what Matthew tweeted:

The actor tweeted that there is going to be a new Harry Potter film with the original cast. He also added that the shooting for the same will begin in 2020. The actor also had a link in his tweet. But it is not what anybody could have guessed.

ALSO READ | Environment On 'Harry Potter' Sets Was Very Protective: Robert Pattinson

The link in the tweet takes one to the official site of the UK Government where one can register for voting. Lewis, very smartly, used the tweet as a clickbait so that people click on the link. The intention behind this is for the awareness of voting to spread and for asking more people to exercise their right to vote.

ALSO READ | Tom Felton Doesn't Think 'Harry Potter' Cast Will Go For Reunion

The reactions on this tweet are as hilarious as Matthew's original one. Many commented on how Matthew acted smart with this. Fans were even disappointed as their hopes were first taken to a high and then dropped down. Many even awarded Gryffindor, the Hogwarts house in which Neville belonged to, some points for Matthew's bravery and wit. Here are some tweets:

ALSO READ | Daniel Radcliffe Excited About His New Character In 'Guns Akimbo'

While Matthew had everyone twisting on their beds, the date for the third movie of the Fantastic Beasts franchise has been announced. The name of the movie hasn't been revealed. The next movie will be released on November 12, 2021:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Fantastic Beasts (@fantasticbeastsmovie) on

ALSO READ | Decorate Your Child's Bedroom With These DIY Harry Potter Ideas

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG