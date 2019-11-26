Harry Potter 2020 Movie With The OG Cast, Says Matthew Lewis On Twitter; Is It True?

Matthew Lewis, the actor who played Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter film series, has created a sense of confusion and excitement on Twitter. The actor tweeted something that has sent the internet into a frenzy. This tweet has sent sparks across the Harry Potter fandom.

Here is what Matthew tweeted:

New Harry Potter film with original cast to begin shooting in 2020... https://t.co/mAWQPGba0o — Matthew Lewis (@Mattdavelewis) November 25, 2019

The actor tweeted that there is going to be a new Harry Potter film with the original cast. He also added that the shooting for the same will begin in 2020. The actor also had a link in his tweet. But it is not what anybody could have guessed.

The link in the tweet takes one to the official site of the UK Government where one can register for voting. Lewis, very smartly, used the tweet as a clickbait so that people click on the link. The intention behind this is for the awareness of voting to spread and for asking more people to exercise their right to vote.

The reactions on this tweet are as hilarious as Matthew's original one. Many commented on how Matthew acted smart with this. Fans were even disappointed as their hopes were first taken to a high and then dropped down. Many even awarded Gryffindor, the Hogwarts house in which Neville belonged to, some points for Matthew's bravery and wit. Here are some tweets:

This is clever. This is genius. — Lex (@lexehlex) November 25, 2019

Well played, 10 points to Gryffindor — Zanny / Stitchy ⚡️ (@thestitchybaker) November 25, 2019

For all the fans who are not from the UK or live or anything related to the UK governmental system.. pic.twitter.com/6df3Ge9deW — Miimii Al M (@xMiimiiAlMx) November 25, 2019

While Matthew had everyone twisting on their beds, the date for the third movie of the Fantastic Beasts franchise has been announced. The name of the movie hasn't been revealed. The next movie will be released on November 12, 2021:

