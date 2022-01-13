Emma Watson Will 'definitely' Return To 'Hogwarts' For Another 'Harry Potter' Reunion

The highly anticipated reunion of one of the world's biggest franchises, Harry Potter, in the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special had Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint reflect about their journey. Their reunion brought joy and happiness to many Potterheads across the world. In a recent interview with Vogue, Emma confirmed that she would return for another in 20 years.

Emma Watson, who played the role of Hermione Granger, had an open conversation about the shooting experience during the reunion. During an interview with Vogue, when she was asked if she would return to Hogwarts for another reunion in 20 years, Watson replied, "Definitely".

'Rupert sends me pictures of (his daughter) on Wednesday and I die': Emma Watson

Watson explained that Return to Hogwarts gave her and her costars, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Gilbert, a chance to get together. She added that her costars hate WhatsApp and their phones in general and they try and stay off electronics so that doesn't help for a massive amount of back and forth. Adding that they are not even on the group chat, she stated that they speak individually.

Emma said, "Rupert sends me pictures of (his daughter) on Wednesday and I die." She continued, "Dan and I generally try to calm each other's nerves. We both mainly try and stay out of the limelight, so it's been nice to have each other's support, knowing there was going to be another wave of attention coming."

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts was released on 1 January 2022 on HBO Max in which Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson made an appearance alongside many of the other prominent cast members namely Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Ian Hart, Toby Jones, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, Mike Newell, and more.

Even the makers, Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell, David Yates and producer David Heyman were part of the Harry Potter reunion episode. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations.

(Image: AP)