Emmy 2021 Nominations Revealed: All You Need To Know About This Year's Awards

With Emmy Awards 2021 around the corner, here’s all you need to know about this year’s TV award ceremony. This is the second time when the awards will be held amidst the pandemic. Similar to 2020, the ceremony will be held in a physically distant manner.

Who will host the Emmy Awards this year?

This year, the Emmy team has nominated comedian Cedric for the role. On July 12, the Television Academy announced that actor and comedian Cedric the Entertainer will emcee the 2021 Emmy Awards, marking his first time hosting the ceremony. As per a report by ANI, the actor-comedian spoke to the media about hosting the event and said, "Since I was a little boy huddled up next to my grandmother, television has always been my reliable friend, so it is an enormous honor for me to host this year's Emmy Awards."

What are the nominations for Emmy Awards 2021?

The Emmy 2021 Awards announced their nominations on July 13. TV shows like Ted Lasso, Wandavision and The Crown bagged several nominations. The awards will recognise several British actors including Michaela Coel, Regé-Jean Page and Anya Taylor-Joy.

List of top Emmy 2021 nominations: Drama Series

The Boys (Amazon Prime Video)

Bridgerton (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)

Pose (FX)

This Is Us (NBC)

Comedy Series

Black-ish (ABC)

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Pen15 (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)

Limited Series

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)

WandaVision (Disney Plus)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)

Josh O'Connor (The Crown)

Rege-Jean Page (Bridgerton)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)

MJ Rodriguez (Pose)

Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Kenan Thompson (Kenan)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant (Shrill)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Image: AP

(With inputs from ANI)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.