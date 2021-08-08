Emmy Awards 2021 To Limit Red Carpet Attractions Due To Rise In COVID-19 Cases

Ahead of the 2021 Emmy Awards, The Television Academy (TA), on Friday has revealed that this year's ceremony will limit the number of those allowed on the red carpet. The statement comes ahead of the much-awaited television awards which air next month on September 19. According to People magazine, the decision, which was announced in a press conference has been taken amid raging COVID-19 cases due to the lethal Delta variant. The on-site crew, media and vendors will have to produce proof of vaccination to be admitted, and they must also test negative for the coronavirus.

Emmy Awards to be staged differently this year

The 73rd Emmy Awards ceremony will be holding a red carpet during the Primetime Emmys but not during the Creative Arts ceremonies which will take place across the weekend of September 10 and 11, a week before the main show. Talking about the changes introduced this year, the organisation said, "Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of Emmy nominees, guests and media, the number of production personnel and staff must be limited at this year's 73rd Emmy Awards." They also mentioned the 'limited red carpet' for talent arrivals with only a dozen media outlets being granted entry.

The academy further mentioned that it has partnered with CBS to create a 'virtual media centre' as opposed to an on-site media coverage which "will allow media outlets to connect directly with Emmy winners as they are announced."

More updates on the Emmy Awards

Meanwhile, two shows, The Crown' and The Mandalorian are leading the Emmy nominations with 24 categories each. In a first of its kind instance, Mj Rodriguez will make history as the first transgender performer to take an Emmy nomination in a major category. News of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex being lined up for the highly-touted awards has also been making the rounds. The makers are trying to get hold of the royal couple to present an award, as per reports.

Last month, the nominations for the awards were announced in a virtual event streamed on the Television Academy's website. Cedric the Entertainer was announced as this year's Emmys host. The 73rd Emmy Awards are set to go on air on September 19 from 8:00 pm to 11:00 ET (5 am to 8 am IST) on CBS, and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount Plus.

