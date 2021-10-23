Emmy-winning Actor Peter Scolari, Of 'Bosom Buddies' Fame, Passes Away At 66

Emmy-winning actor Peter Scolari, known for his work in movies like Bosom Buddies, breathed his last on Friday. He was 66.

He died in New York. He was fighting a battle against cancer since two years, his manager Ellen Lubin Sanistky announced.

Emmy winning-Peter Scolari passes away

His friendship with Tom Hanks were among the highlights of his life. The duo had first appeared in the sitcom Bosom Buddies. The show had run from 1980 to 1982.

Then when Hanks took up the directorial mantle in 1996 with the movie, That Thing You Do, his friend was a part of the cast. They then worked together on Broadway's Lucky Guy. This play had released in 2013 and was the last collaboration between the two.

Among the memorable roles for Scolari were as a producer in Newhart. Scolari received three nominations at the Emmys. He was first nominated for the Emmy award for the series Newhart, in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series category.

His second nomination was Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Guest Performer in a Comedy Series (2012) for Girls. He won one of them when he was honoured for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for Girls. He also featured in numerous other Broadway ventures like Bronx Bombers, which released in 2014, Hairspray, and Wicked.

Scolari had started his career with the series Goodtime Girls. Later, some of the other popular roles in his career included Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, Gotham, ER, White Collar, and Blue Bloods. He featured in numerous films too, including The Rosebud Beach Hotel in the '80s to Looks That Kill in 2020.

The actor last featured in the series Lisey's Story which was released in June this year. He played the role of Dave Debusher in the show. He featured in two episodes on the show.

Among his other recent roles was in the supernatural series Evil, which aired from 2019 to 2021. He starred in 9 episodes in a recurring role in the show. Among those to pay tributes were Lena Dunham, who had played his daughter in Girls. She called him the 'shyest extrovert, the most dramatic comedian, the most humble icon'.

She said that she could not have been 'raised by a better TV papa'. She recalled fond memories with him, which included 'every chat between setups, every hug on screen' and more.