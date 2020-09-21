Emmys 2020: Zendaya, Regina King And Others Create Their Own Red Carpet Moments

The Emmy Awards 2020 finally took place on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Even though the award ceremony went virtual this year, it did not stop celebrities from creating their own red carpet moments and dazzle in their stunning outfits. Right from Zendaya to Jennifer Aniston, many celebrities shared their virtual red carpet looks on social media. Take a look.

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic led to many award shows and film festivals to go virtual this year. Television’s biggest night, the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards also went virtual for the first time on September 20, 2020. Since the award ceremony went virtual and broadcasted from various locations, the annual red carpet was cancelled.

But this did not stop celebrities from dazzling in their brand new Emmy outfits. First, we have Euphoria actor Zendaya. The Disney alum created history at the Emmy Awards 2020, as she became the youngest actor to win the Lead Drama Actress Award for her role in Euphoria. For her special virtual night, Zendaya stunned in two outfits.

While presenting an award she chose a Christopher John Rogers dress and paired it up with some Bulgari jewellery pieces. She also chose a stunning black and white Giorgio Armani dress for the night. She wore this dress as she gave post-award-win speech. Take a look at Zendaya’s outfit below.

Jennifer Aniston also made sure to join this bandwagon. The Morning Show star chose to stun in a black gown for the night. She joined Emmy Awards 2020 host Jimmy Kimmel at the Microsoft Theatre in LA to present an award. She opted to share her pre-show ritual picture and her stunning outfit on Instagram. Take a look.

The Emmys Awards 2020 was a night of celebration for the Schitt’s Creek cast and crew. The comedy show created by and Dan and Eugene Levy bagged seven awards. It became the first comedy show to take home four comedy acting awards. The entire cast and crew looked stunning and dapper at a small Emmy gathering in Ontario, Canada. Take a look.

Tracee Ellis Ross also joined the party in a shimmery golden dress. The model turned actor was nominated for in the Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Black-ish. Tracee Ellis Ross shared a hilarious video of her walking the red carpet at the comfort of her home. Watch the video here.

Regina King also chose to create her very own red carpet for the Emmy Awards 2020. The Watchmen actor bagged the award for Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie. King won the award for her role in the HBO series Watchmen. Her Emmys outfit was also a winner. Take a look.

