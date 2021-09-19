Last Updated:

Emmys 2021: Date, Time And Live Streaming Of The Award Function In India

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on September 19 that is early Monday in India. Read on to know How to watch Emmys 2021 in India.

Primetime Emmy Awards is an annual award function to recognise excellence in television. The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will honour the best in U.S. prime time television programming from June 1, 2020, until May 31, 2021, as chosen by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. Emmys 2021 is set to take place at L.A. Live in Downtown Los Angeles, California, and broadcast in the U.S. by CBS and Paramount+. The show will be hosted by Cedric The Entertainer, who will be hosting the show for the first time. Read on to know how to watch Emmys 2021 in India.

How to watch Emmys 2021 in India?

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Sunday (September 19) and early Monday (September 20) in India. The event will take place at 5:30 am in India and audiences can live stream the Emmys 2021 on US network Starz’s OTT streaming service called Lionsgate Play. The show will also be available for streaming after its live stream and the audiences can and watch the ceremony at their own convenience. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Handmaid’s Tale, The Crown, Ted Lasso, WandaVision and Mare of Easttown are the frontrunners of the evening with the maximum number of nominations in their bag. Netflix's drama chronicling the British royal family The Crown has been nominated for best drama. Seven of the show’s cast members landed acting nominations, including Josh O’Connor (Prince Charles) for best actor and Emma Corrin (Princess Diana) and Olivia Colman (Queen Elizabeth II) for best actress. Gillian Anderson (Margaret Thatcher) and Helena Bonham Carter (Princess Margaret) are among the nominees for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

Also, Marvel Studios' WandaVision has bagged a number of nominations including, including Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie and Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie. 

The show will be hosted by Cedric The Entertainer for the first time. In a statement given to Variety said, "Since I was a little boy huddled up next to my grandmother, television has always been my reliable friend, so it is an enormous honour for me to host this year’s Emmy Awards.  I can’t wait to take the stage to celebrate all of the great shows and performances that made us laugh, cry, dance, and sing over the past year."

