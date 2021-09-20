Last Updated:

Emmys 2021: Fans React As MCU's 'WandaVision' Gets Snubbed; 'you Are Our Winner'

Fans expressed their disappointment and anger over 'WandaVision's' snub at the 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards even after garnering 23 nominations.

Marvel Studios mini-series WandaVision snatched an impressive 23 nominations at Emmys 2021 and even scored MCU's first Emmy Award at the first Creative Arts Emmys ceremony of 2021. However, even after garnering nominations, the series took home only three awards. Fans of the show WandaVision were disappointed and angry as they felt like the series was snubbed at Emmys 2021.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

While the Disney Plus series from Marvel Studios took home three awards at the Creative Arts Emmys last weekend for production, costume design and music,  the action series failed to take home any major awards at Primetime Emmys, which were held in a tent in Los Angeles on Sunday night. The series received praise from critics for its recreation of past sitcoms and the performances of its cast, especially lead actor Elizabeth Olsen.

WandaVision won no major awards at the main event even after receiving 23 total nominations, which proved to be the biggest snub of the show. As per Variety, the series was predicted to win at least two awards for acting; both Kathryn Hahn and Paul Bettany were heavily tipped as favourites in their categories for limited series drama. 

Fans' reaction to WandaVision's snub at Emmys 2021

Fans of the Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany show took to the microblogging site Twitter to express their disdain over the series snub at the award function. One user wrote, "did it hurt? when you realized WandaVision scored 23 nominations at the Emmys and still got robbed?." While some fans tweeted that the Emmys used the series to boost their ratings, "My biggest fear about tonight is that the Emmys are using Wandavision for ratings the same way the Grammys used Ariana Grande for ratings last year." Take a look at the netizens reaction below.

The series was nominated for a total of 23 categories that include, Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series, Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie (Elizabeth Olsen), Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie (Paul Bettany), Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie (Kathryn Hahn), Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, Original Main Title Theme Music, Original Music And Lyrics, Music Composition For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score), Music Supervision, Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie, and Casting For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie.

