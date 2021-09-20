Emmys 2021: Olivia Colman Dedicates Win To Late Father; 'I Wish He Was Here’

The Crown won big at the Emmys 2021 and Olivia Colman bagged an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a drama series. As she won, she rose victorious among other top-notch actors in the category including Jurnee Smollett for Lovecraft Country, Uzo Aduba for In Treatment, Emma Corrin, also for The Crown, in which she played Princess Diana, Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid's Tale and Mj Rodriguez for Pose. Olivia Colman took the stage to accept her award and dedicated it to her father.

Olivia Colman dedicates her Emmy win to her late father

Olivia Colman honoured her late father after she won an Emmy Award at the ceremony on Sunday. The Crown actor was presented with the award by Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross as she won in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a drama series category. The actor, who was convinced she would not win, said, “I would've put money on that not happening.” She further said, “What a lovely end to this extraordinary journey with this lovely family. I loved every second of it and I can't wait to see what happens next." During her acceptance speech, the actor also got emotional and recalled her late father, to whom she dedicated her win. She said, “I'm going to be very quick because I'm very teary as I wish my dad was here to see this. I lost my daddy during COVID, and he would have loved all of this.”

The Emmy winner is well-known for her role in the Netflix series The Crown, where she took on the role of Queen Elizabeth II. The historical drama revolved around the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. Each season of the series takes a look at different aspects of Elizabeth's life, right from her life in her younger years to her time on the throne.

The Crown received a whopping 24 Emmy nominations at the 73rd Emmy Awards. Jessica Hobbs bagged an Emmy for Outstanding Direction in a Drama Series and paid tribute to the ‘extraordinary people’ who came before her as she accepted the award. Helena Bonham Carter and Emerald Fennell won for Supporting Actress in a Drama series.

Image: Instagram/@itssoliviacolman, Twitter/@thecrownnetflix