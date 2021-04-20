Olivia Colman In Talks To Join MCU With 'Secret Invasion' Series On Disney+ Hotstar

Secret Invasion cast features Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn in the lead roles. The upcoming Marvel Plus series on Disney+ Hotstar is currently in development. Now, as the work moves ahead an acclaimed actor is said to join the show.

Olivia Colman in talks to join Marvel 'Secret Invasion' on Disney+ Hotstar

According to Deadline, Academy Award-winner Olivia Colman is in negotiations to star in the Secret Invasion series. It is not clear yet as to what role she would be playing. The actor joins Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn as they team up reprising their MCU characters Nick Fury and Skrull Talos, respectively. Secret Invasion cast also has Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night in Maimi) likely portraying the villain.

Olivia Colman won an Oscar for her performance in The Favorite featuring Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz. She earned worldwide fame with her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in the Netflix period drama series, The Crown. The actor has appeared on series like Peep Show, Flowers, Fleabag, Twenty Twelve, Accused, and others. Her feature film credits include Hot Fuzz, The Iron Lady, Locke, Murder on the Orient Express, and more. Colman is nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category at the upcoming Academy Awards, for her portrayal of Anne in The Father opposite Anthony Hopkins.

Secret Invasion will reunite Nick Fury and Talos, the duo was first seen in Captain Marvel (2019) starring Brie Larson. In the movie, Skrulls were introduced in the MCU, planting the seeds for the upcoming series or movie. It then moved ahead in Spider-Man: Far From Home, when fans were surprised to see Talos and his wife Soren posing as Nick Fury and Maria Hill throughout the film. There are speculations that Fury went into the cosmos founding SWORD, a cosmic version of SHIELD, the company that played a major part in WandaVision.

The crossover event series will depict a “faction of shapeshifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years,” much like the comics. Marvel Studios has announced Secret Invasion during The Walt Disney Company’s 2020 Investor Day presentation. It will be a part of MCU Phase Four. Secret Invasion release date and other details are yet to be revealed. Fans are excited for the show as the Secret Invasion comic has been acclaimed by the readers.

Promo Image Source: itsoliviacolman via davebenett Instagram