'Encanto' Is Favorite Animated Movie At Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards; See Winners List

Encanto continued its winning run, after bagging the Golden Globe, BAFTA and Oscar awards, at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. The Disney venture once again took the Best Animated Film prize, this time on the basis of audience votes around the world, as compared to the jury announcements.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, too, took home numerous awards, including the Favourite Kids TV Show.

Among the other winners of the night was Spider-Man: No Way Home. The highest-grossing film of the COVID-19 pandemic era, which lost out in the Oscar fan favourite category, emerged victorious this time. The lead stars, Tom Holland and Zendaya too were honoured with the awards

Encanto was declared as the Favourite Animated Movie at the awards.

While Spider-Man: No Way Home was adjudged as the Favorite Movie, Tom Holland and Zendaya were announced as the Favourite Movie Actor and Favourite Movie Actress respectively, with the latter also being recognised for Dune.

Similarly, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series was declared as the Favorite Kids TV Show and its leads, Joshua Bassett and multiple Grammy-winner this year, Olivia Rodrigo won the Favorite Male TV Star (Kids) and Favorite Female TV Star (Kids) awards respectively. The latter also won another award in the music category for Favorite Breakout Artist.

It was not Black Widow, but Sing 2 that brought Scarlett Johansson an award as she was announced as Favorite Voice from an Animated Movie.

iCarly was the Favorite Family TV Show and its lead Miranda Cosgrove was declared as the Favorite Female TV Star (Family). Tom Hiddleston was the winner of the Favorite Male TV Star (Family) for Loki.

America's Got Talent won the Best Favorite Reality Show and the Favorite Cartoon award went to SpongeBob SquarePants.

BTS might have missed out on the Grammys, but were announced as Favorite Music Group, while Ed Sheeran and Ariana Grande were Favorite Male Artist and Favourite Female Artist respectively. Happier Than Ever from Billie Eilish won both Favorite song as well Favorite Album.

Adele was announced as the Favorite Global Music Star. Favourite Music Collaboration went to Stay by The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber and Dixie D'Amelio won the Favorite Social Music Star

In Sports, Tom Brady won the Favorite Male Sports Star, and Chloe Kim won the Favorite Female Sports Star.

Favourite Movie

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Cinderella

Clifford the Big Red Dog

Jungle Cruise

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Tom & Jerry: The Movie

Favourite Movie Actor

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home as Peter Parker / Spider-Man

John Cena – F9: The Fast Saga as Jakob Toretto

Vin Diesel – F9: The Fast Saga as Dominic Toretto

LeBron James – Space Jam: A New Legacy as himself

Dwayne Johnson – Jungle Cruise as Frank Wolff & Red Notice as John Hartley

Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy as Guy & Red Notice as Nolan Booth

Favourite Movie Actress

Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home as MJ & Dune as Chani

Emily Blunt – Jungle Cruise as Lily Houghton

Camila Cabello – Cinderella as Cinderella

Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow as Natasha Romanoff

Angelina Jolie – Eternals as Thena

Emma Stone – Cruella as Estella/Cruella

Favourite Animated Movie

Encanto

Luca

PAW Patrol: The Movie

Sing 2

The Boss Baby: Family Business

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

Favourite Voice from an Animated Movie

Scarlett Johansson – Sing 2 as Ash

Awkwafina – The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run as Otto & Raya and the Last Dragon as Sisu

Tom Kenny – The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run as SpongeBob

Keanu Reeves – The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run as Sage

Charlize Theron – The Addams Family 2 as Morticia Addams

Reese Witherspoon – Sing 2 as Rosita

Favourite Kids TV Show

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Danger Force

Raven's Home

That Girl Lay Lay

The Baby-Sitters Club

Favourite Male TV Star (Kids)

Joshua Bassett – High School Musical: The Musical: The Series as Ricky

Raphael Alejandro – Bunk'd as Matteo Silva

Cooper Barnes – Danger Force as Ray Manchester/Captain Man

Young Dylan – Young Dylan as Young Dylan

Bryce Gheisar – The Astronauts as Elliott Combs & Are You Afraid of the Dark? as Luke McCoy

Luca Luhan – Danger Force as Bose/Brainstorm

Favourite Female TV Star (Kids)

Olivia Rodrigo – High School Musical: The Musical: The Series as Nini

Malia Baker – The Baby-Sitters Club as Mary Anne Spier & Are You Afraid of the Dark? as Gabby Lewis

Havan Flores – Danger Force as Chapa/Volt

Raven-Symoné – Raven's Home as Raven Baxter

That Girl Lay Lay – That Girl Lay Lay as Lay Lay

Sofia Wylie – High School Musical: The Musical: The Series as Gina

Favourite Family TV Show

iCarly

Cobra Kai

The Flash

Loki

WandaVision

Young Sheldon

Favourite Male TV Star (Family)

Tom Hiddleston – Loki as Loki

Iain Armitage – Young Sheldon as Sheldon Cooper

Nathan Kress – iCarly as Freddie Benson

Ralph Macchio – Cobra Kai as Daniel LaRusso

Jeremy Renner – Hawkeye as Clint Barton

Jerry Trainor – iCarly as Spencer Shay

Favourite Female TV Star (Family)

Miranda Cosgrove – iCarly as Carly Shay

Peyton List – Cobra Kai as Tory Nichols

Mary Mouser – Cobra Kai as Samantha LaRusso

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch

Yara Shahidi – Black-ish/Grown-ish as Zoey Johnson

Hailee Steinfeld – Hawkeye as Kate Bishop

Favourite Reality Show

America's Got Talent

American Idol

Kids Baking Championship

Lego Masters

The Masked Singer

Wipeout

Favourite Cartoon

SpongeBob SquarePants

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous

Looney Tunes Cartoons

Teen Titans Go!

The Loud House

The Smurfs

Favourite Music Group

BTS

Black Eyed Peas

Florida Georgia Line

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Migos

Favourite Male Artist

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Drake

Bruno Mars

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Favourite Female Artist

Ariana Grande

Adele

Cardi B

Billie Eilish

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Favourite Song

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Easy on Me – Adele

Up – Cardi B

Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran

All Too Well (Taylor's Version) – Taylor Swift

Take My Breath– The Weeknd

Favourite Album

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

30 – Adele

Justice – Justin Bieber

Certified Lover Boy – Drake

Fearless (Taylor's Version) – Taylor Swift

Red (Taylor's Version) – Taylor Swift

Favourite Breakout Artist

Olivia Rodrigo

Chlöe

Glass Animals

Jack Harlow

Saweetie

Walker Hayes

Favourite Music Collaboration

Stay – The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

Beautiful Mistakes – Maroon 5 featuring Megan Thee Stallion

Best Friend – Saweetie featuring Doja Cat

Leave Before You Love Me – Marshmello & Jonas Brothers

Rumors – Lizzo featuring Cardi B

Save Your Tears – The Weeknd & Ariana Grande

Favourite Social Music Star

Dixie D'Amelio

JoJo Siwa

Johnny Orlando

Addison Rae

That Girl Lay Lay

Oliver Tree

Favourite Global Music Star

Adele (UK)

BTS (Asia)

Camilo (Latin America)

Olivia Rodrigo (North America)

Rosalía (Europe)

Tems (Africa)

Tones and I (Australia)

Favourite Male Sports Star

Tom Brady

Stephen Curry

LeBron James

Patrick Mahomes II

Cristiano Ronaldo

Shaun White

Favourite Female Sports Star

Chloe Kim

Sasha Banks

Simone Biles

Naomi Osaka

Candace Parker

Serena Williams

Favourite Male Creator

MrBeast

Austin Creed

Ninja

Ryan's World

Spencer X

Unspeakable

Favourite Female Creator

Charli D'Amelio

Addison Rae

Emma Chamberlain

Kids Diana Show

Lexi Rivera

Miranda Sings

Favourite Video Game

Minecraft

Brookhaven

Just Dance 2022

Mario Party Superstars