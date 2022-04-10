'Encanto' Is Favorite Animated Movie At Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards; See Winners List

Quick links:
Image: AP
Encanto continued its winning run, after bagging the Golden Globe, BAFTA and Oscar awards, at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. The Disney venture once again took the Best Animated Film prize, this time on the basis of audience votes around the world, as compared to the jury announcements.
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, too, took home numerous awards, including the Favourite Kids TV Show.
Among the other winners of the night was Spider-Man: No Way Home. The highest-grossing film of the COVID-19 pandemic era, which lost out in the Oscar fan favourite category, emerged victorious this time. The lead stars, Tom Holland and Zendaya too were honoured with the awards
Encanto was declared as the Favourite Animated Movie at the awards.
While Spider-Man: No Way Home was adjudged as the Favorite Movie, Tom Holland and Zendaya were announced as the Favourite Movie Actor and Favourite Movie Actress respectively, with the latter also being recognised for Dune.
Similarly, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series was declared as the Favorite Kids TV Show and its leads, Joshua Bassett and multiple Grammy-winner this year, Olivia Rodrigo won the Favorite Male TV Star (Kids) and Favorite Female TV Star (Kids) awards respectively. The latter also won another award in the music category for Favorite Breakout Artist.
It was not Black Widow, but Sing 2 that brought Scarlett Johansson an award as she was announced as Favorite Voice from an Animated Movie.
iCarly was the Favorite Family TV Show and its lead Miranda Cosgrove was declared as the Favorite Female TV Star (Family). Tom Hiddleston was the winner of the Favorite Male TV Star (Family) for Loki.
America's Got Talent won the Best Favorite Reality Show and the Favorite Cartoon award went to SpongeBob SquarePants.
BTS might have missed out on the Grammys, but were announced as Favorite Music Group, while Ed Sheeran and Ariana Grande were Favorite Male Artist and Favourite Female Artist respectively. Happier Than Ever from Billie Eilish won both Favorite song as well Favorite Album.
Adele was announced as the Favorite Global Music Star. Favourite Music Collaboration went to Stay by The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber and Dixie D'Amelio won the Favorite Social Music Star
In Sports, Tom Brady won the Favorite Male Sports Star, and Chloe Kim won the Favorite Female Sports Star.
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Cinderella
Clifford the Big Red Dog
Jungle Cruise
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Tom & Jerry: The Movie
Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home as Peter Parker / Spider-Man
John Cena – F9: The Fast Saga as Jakob Toretto
Vin Diesel – F9: The Fast Saga as Dominic Toretto
LeBron James – Space Jam: A New Legacy as himself
Dwayne Johnson – Jungle Cruise as Frank Wolff & Red Notice as John Hartley
Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy as Guy & Red Notice as Nolan Booth
Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home as MJ & Dune as Chani
Emily Blunt – Jungle Cruise as Lily Houghton
Camila Cabello – Cinderella as Cinderella
Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow as Natasha Romanoff
Angelina Jolie – Eternals as Thena
Emma Stone – Cruella as Estella/Cruella
Encanto
Luca
PAW Patrol: The Movie
Sing 2
The Boss Baby: Family Business
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run
Scarlett Johansson – Sing 2 as Ash
Awkwafina – The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run as Otto & Raya and the Last Dragon as Sisu
Tom Kenny – The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run as SpongeBob
Keanu Reeves – The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run as Sage
Charlize Theron – The Addams Family 2 as Morticia Addams
Reese Witherspoon – Sing 2 as Rosita
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Are You Afraid of the Dark?
Danger Force
Raven's Home
That Girl Lay Lay
The Baby-Sitters Club
Joshua Bassett – High School Musical: The Musical: The Series as Ricky
Raphael Alejandro – Bunk'd as Matteo Silva
Cooper Barnes – Danger Force as Ray Manchester/Captain Man
Young Dylan – Young Dylan as Young Dylan
Bryce Gheisar – The Astronauts as Elliott Combs & Are You Afraid of the Dark? as Luke McCoy
Luca Luhan – Danger Force as Bose/Brainstorm
Olivia Rodrigo – High School Musical: The Musical: The Series as Nini
Malia Baker – The Baby-Sitters Club as Mary Anne Spier & Are You Afraid of the Dark? as Gabby Lewis
Havan Flores – Danger Force as Chapa/Volt
Raven-Symoné – Raven's Home as Raven Baxter
That Girl Lay Lay – That Girl Lay Lay as Lay Lay
Sofia Wylie – High School Musical: The Musical: The Series as Gina
iCarly
Cobra Kai
The Flash
Loki
WandaVision
Young Sheldon
Tom Hiddleston – Loki as Loki
Iain Armitage – Young Sheldon as Sheldon Cooper
Nathan Kress – iCarly as Freddie Benson
Ralph Macchio – Cobra Kai as Daniel LaRusso
Jeremy Renner – Hawkeye as Clint Barton
Jerry Trainor – iCarly as Spencer Shay
Miranda Cosgrove – iCarly as Carly Shay
Peyton List – Cobra Kai as Tory Nichols
Mary Mouser – Cobra Kai as Samantha LaRusso
Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch
Yara Shahidi – Black-ish/Grown-ish as Zoey Johnson
Hailee Steinfeld – Hawkeye as Kate Bishop
America's Got Talent
American Idol
Kids Baking Championship
Lego Masters
The Masked Singer
Wipeout
SpongeBob SquarePants
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous
Looney Tunes Cartoons
Teen Titans Go!
The Loud House
The Smurfs
BTS
Black Eyed Peas
Florida Georgia Line
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Migos
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Drake
Bruno Mars
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Ariana Grande
Adele
Cardi B
Billie Eilish
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
Easy on Me – Adele
Up – Cardi B
Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran
All Too Well (Taylor's Version) – Taylor Swift
Take My Breath– The Weeknd
Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
30 – Adele
Justice – Justin Bieber
Certified Lover Boy – Drake
Fearless (Taylor's Version) – Taylor Swift
Red (Taylor's Version) – Taylor Swift
Olivia Rodrigo
Chlöe
Glass Animals
Jack Harlow
Saweetie
Walker Hayes
Stay – The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
Beautiful Mistakes – Maroon 5 featuring Megan Thee Stallion
Best Friend – Saweetie featuring Doja Cat
Leave Before You Love Me – Marshmello & Jonas Brothers
Rumors – Lizzo featuring Cardi B
Save Your Tears – The Weeknd & Ariana Grande
Dixie D'Amelio
JoJo Siwa
Johnny Orlando
Addison Rae
That Girl Lay Lay
Oliver Tree
Adele (UK)
BTS (Asia)
Camilo (Latin America)
Olivia Rodrigo (North America)
Rosalía (Europe)
Tems (Africa)
Tones and I (Australia)
Tom Brady
Stephen Curry
LeBron James
Patrick Mahomes II
Cristiano Ronaldo
Shaun White
Chloe Kim
Sasha Banks
Simone Biles
Naomi Osaka
Candace Parker
Serena Williams
MrBeast
Austin Creed
Ninja
Ryan's World
Spencer X
Unspeakable
Charli D'Amelio
Addison Rae
Emma Chamberlain
Kids Diana Show
Lexi Rivera
Miranda Sings
Minecraft
Brookhaven
Just Dance 2022
Mario Party Superstars
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.