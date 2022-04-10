Last Updated:

'Encanto' Is Favorite Animated Movie At Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards; See Winners List

'Encanto' was declared the Favorite Animated Movie at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. Check the full winners' list which includes ''Spider-Man: No Way Home'.

Joel Kurian
Encanto continued its winning run, after bagging the Golden Globe, BAFTA and Oscar awards, at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. The Disney venture once again took the Best Animated Film prize, this time on the basis of audience votes around the world, as compared to the jury announcements.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, too, took home numerous awards, including the Favourite Kids TV Show. 

Among the other winners of the night was Spider-Man: No Way Home. The highest-grossing film of the COVID-19 pandemic era, which lost out in the Oscar fan favourite category, emerged victorious this time. The lead stars, Tom Holland and Zendaya too were honoured with the awards 

READ | 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Stephanie Beatriz says she recorded 'Encanto' song while in labour

Encanto, Spider-No Way Home, among winners at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

Encanto was declared as the Favourite Animated Movie at the awards. 

While Spider-Man: No Way Home was adjudged as the Favorite Movie, Tom Holland and Zendaya were announced as the Favourite Movie Actor and Favourite Movie Actress respectively, with the latter also being recognised for Dune.

Similarly, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series was declared as the Favorite Kids TV Show and its leads, Joshua Bassett and multiple Grammy-winner this year, Olivia Rodrigo won the Favorite Male TV Star (Kids) and Favorite Female TV Star (Kids) awards respectively. The latter also won another award in the music category for Favorite Breakout Artist.

READ | 'Encanto' director Jared Bush hints at sequel of Oscar-nominated Disney film
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nickelodeon (@nickelodeon)

It was not Black Widow, but Sing 2 that brought Scarlett Johansson an award as she was announced as Favorite Voice from an Animated Movie.

iCarly was the Favorite Family TV Show and its lead Miranda Cosgrove was declared as the Favorite Female TV Star (Family). Tom Hiddleston was the winner of the Favorite Male TV Star (Family) for Loki.

READ | 'James Bond' tribute to 'Encanto' song performance; Here's what to expect from Oscars 2022

America's Got Talent won the Best Favorite Reality Show and the Favorite Cartoon award went to SpongeBob SquarePants.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nickelodeon (@nickelodeon)

BTS might have missed out on the Grammys, but were announced as Favorite Music Group, while Ed Sheeran and Ariana Grande were Favorite Male Artist and Favourite Female Artist respectively. Happier Than Ever from Billie Eilish won both Favorite song as well Favorite Album. 

READ | 'Encanto': Lin-Manuel Miranda talks about writing 'We Don't Talk About Bruno'

Adele was announced as the Favorite Global Music Star. Favourite Music Collaboration went to Stay by The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber and Dixie D'Amelio won the Favorite Social Music Star

READ | Oscars 2022 winners list: 'Encanto' bags best Animated Feature Film, 'Dune' wins 6 awards

In Sports, Tom Brady won the Favorite Male Sports Star, and Chloe Kim won the Favorite Female Sports Star.

Here's the complete winners list of 

Favourite Movie

Spider-Man: No Way Home
Cinderella
Clifford the Big Red Dog
Jungle Cruise
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Tom & Jerry: The Movie

Favourite Movie Actor

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home as Peter Parker / Spider-Man
John Cena – F9: The Fast Saga as Jakob Toretto
Vin Diesel – F9: The Fast Saga as Dominic Toretto
LeBron James – Space Jam: A New Legacy as himself
Dwayne Johnson – Jungle Cruise as Frank Wolff & Red Notice as John Hartley
Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy as Guy & Red Notice as Nolan Booth

Favourite Movie Actress    

Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home as MJ & Dune as Chani
Emily Blunt – Jungle Cruise as Lily Houghton
Camila Cabello – Cinderella as Cinderella
Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow as Natasha Romanoff
Angelina Jolie – Eternals as Thena
Emma Stone – Cruella as Estella/Cruella

Favourite Animated Movie

Encanto
Luca
PAW Patrol: The Movie
Sing 2
The Boss Baby: Family Business
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

Favourite Voice from an Animated Movie

Scarlett Johansson – Sing 2 as Ash
Awkwafina – The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run as Otto & Raya and the Last Dragon as Sisu
Tom Kenny – The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run as SpongeBob
Keanu Reeves – The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run as Sage
Charlize Theron – The Addams Family 2 as Morticia Addams
Reese Witherspoon – Sing 2 as Rosita

Favourite Kids TV Show    

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Are You Afraid of the Dark?
Danger Force
Raven's Home
That Girl Lay Lay
The Baby-Sitters Club

Favourite Male TV Star (Kids)

Joshua Bassett – High School Musical: The Musical: The Series as Ricky
Raphael Alejandro – Bunk'd as Matteo Silva
Cooper Barnes – Danger Force as Ray Manchester/Captain Man
Young Dylan – Young Dylan as Young Dylan
Bryce Gheisar – The Astronauts as Elliott Combs & Are You Afraid of the Dark? as Luke McCoy
Luca Luhan – Danger Force as Bose/Brainstorm

Favourite Female TV Star (Kids)    

Olivia Rodrigo – High School Musical: The Musical: The Series as Nini
Malia Baker – The Baby-Sitters Club as Mary Anne Spier & Are You Afraid of the Dark? as Gabby Lewis
Havan Flores – Danger Force as Chapa/Volt
Raven-Symoné – Raven's Home as Raven Baxter
That Girl Lay Lay – That Girl Lay Lay as Lay Lay
Sofia Wylie – High School Musical: The Musical: The Series as Gina

Favourite Family TV Show

iCarly
Cobra Kai
The Flash
Loki
WandaVision
Young Sheldon

Favourite Male TV Star (Family)    

Tom Hiddleston – Loki as Loki
Iain Armitage – Young Sheldon as Sheldon Cooper
Nathan Kress – iCarly as Freddie Benson
Ralph Macchio – Cobra Kai as Daniel LaRusso
Jeremy Renner – Hawkeye as Clint Barton
Jerry Trainor – iCarly as Spencer Shay

Favourite Female TV Star (Family)

Miranda Cosgrove – iCarly as Carly Shay
Peyton List – Cobra Kai as Tory Nichols
Mary Mouser – Cobra Kai as Samantha LaRusso
Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch
Yara Shahidi – Black-ish/Grown-ish as Zoey Johnson
Hailee Steinfeld – Hawkeye as Kate Bishop

Favourite Reality Show    

America's Got Talent
American Idol
Kids Baking Championship
Lego Masters
The Masked Singer
Wipeout

Favourite Cartoon

SpongeBob SquarePants
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous
Looney Tunes Cartoons
Teen Titans Go!
The Loud House
The Smurfs

Favourite Music Group    

BTS
Black Eyed Peas
Florida Georgia Line
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Migos

Favourite Male Artist

Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Drake
Bruno Mars
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd

Favourite Female Artist    

Ariana Grande
Adele
Cardi B
Billie Eilish
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift

Favourite Song

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
Easy on Me – Adele
Up – Cardi B
Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran
All Too Well (Taylor's Version) – Taylor Swift
Take My Breath– The Weeknd

Favourite Album    

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
30 – Adele
Justice – Justin Bieber
Certified Lover Boy – Drake
Fearless (Taylor's Version) – Taylor Swift
Red (Taylor's Version) – Taylor Swift

Favourite Breakout Artist

Olivia Rodrigo
Chlöe
Glass Animals
Jack Harlow
Saweetie
Walker Hayes

Favourite Music Collaboration    

Stay – The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
Beautiful Mistakes – Maroon 5 featuring Megan Thee Stallion

Best Friend – Saweetie featuring Doja Cat
Leave Before You Love Me – Marshmello & Jonas Brothers
Rumors – Lizzo featuring Cardi B
Save Your Tears – The Weeknd & Ariana Grande

Favourite Social Music Star

Dixie D'Amelio
JoJo Siwa
Johnny Orlando
Addison Rae
That Girl Lay Lay
Oliver Tree

Favourite Global Music Star

Adele (UK)
BTS (Asia)
Camilo (Latin America)
Olivia Rodrigo (North America)
Rosalía (Europe)
Tems (Africa)
Tones and I (Australia)

Favourite Male Sports Star    

Tom Brady
Stephen Curry
LeBron James
Patrick Mahomes II
Cristiano Ronaldo
Shaun White

Favourite Female Sports Star

Chloe Kim
Sasha Banks
Simone Biles
Naomi Osaka
Candace Parker
Serena Williams

Favourite Male Creator    

MrBeast
Austin Creed
Ninja
Ryan's World
Spencer X
Unspeakable

Favourite Female Creator

Charli D'Amelio
Addison Rae
Emma Chamberlain
Kids Diana Show
Lexi Rivera
Miranda Sings

Favourite Video Game

Minecraft
Brookhaven
Just Dance 2022
Mario Party Superstars

