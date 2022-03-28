Encanto bagged the Best Animated Feature Film awards at the 94th annual Academy Awards 2022. Dune, on the other hand, grabbed as many as six Oscars from a total of 11 announced on Sunday evening for splendid performances in categories such as editing, score, production, design, cinematography and visual effects. Meanwhile, Ariana DeBose has been named Best Supporting Actress, the first openly queer woman of colour to win an Oscar for acting.

The Oscar for Actress in a Supporting Role goes to Ariana DeBose for her exceptional performance in 'West Side Story.' #Oscars @ArianaDeBose pic.twitter.com/ZydSL3LD3m — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

The Oscar for Best Visual Effects goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/OGdWD84jcr — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

Ariana DeBose grabs Oscar for 'Best Supporting Actress' category

Making history, Ariana DeBose bagged 'Best Supporting Actress' for her role as Anita in the movie West Side Story. She became the first openly queer actress to be nominated and receive the prestigious award for acting. DeBose is said to have created history to become the second woman after Rita Moreno to have been awarded the acclamation.

To note, Moreno became the first Latina to win an Oscar in the same category.

"Even in this weary world that we live in, dreams do come true...to anybody who has ever questioned your identity... I promise you this, there is indeed a place for us," DeBose said in her acceptance speech.

"There is indeed a place for us." - Ariana DeBose, Best Actress in a Supporting Role pic.twitter.com/gMyyuXbIrq — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

According to Variety, DeBose initially rejected to audition for the role as Anita in West Side Story as she was working on Broadway. However, she agreed after she received the script a day before the audition. In her audition, DeBose captivated both director Steven Spielberg and casting director Cindy Tolan, who immediately gave her the role.

Dune bags 6 Oscars

The biggest blockbuster of the year, Dune got out to an early lead for its mighty and flowy craft. On Sunday, Dune won the Academy Award for production design, cinematography, editing, visual effects, sound, and Hans Zimmer's score. Dune is an epic American sci-fi movie featuring Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Fugerson, Jason Mamoa, and Oscar Isaac among many others. Greig Fraser also grabbed the best cinematographer for Dune.

The Oscar for Best Sound goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/0ACNaBsIgl — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that the 94th Academy Awards are underway in Hollywood, although with a plunged viewership. The event opened with Beyoncé's virtual triumphant opening performance from Compton, the hometown of King Richard. Surrounded by a group of background singers, musicians, dancers, and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, all dressed in tennis ball green, Beyoncé was introduced on the Oscar stage by tennis legends Serena and Venus Williams.

(Image: AP)