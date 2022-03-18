'Encanto': Lin-Manuel Miranda Talks About Writing 'We Don't Talk About Bruno'

Since the release of Disney's magical film, Encanto, all everyone could talk about for the next few months was the addictive song We Don't Talk About Bruno. For the people who have not watched the movie yet, the song is voiced by a majority of the movie's cast as they warn Mirabel, who is on the mission to find her estranged uncle, Bruno, to not utter his name as he is considered bad luck for his scary prophecies that inevitably come true.

The catchy beats and intriguing lyrics could be the biggest factor of its success as the track made history by landing on the number one spot on the Billboard Top 100 chart and becoming the only track in 24 years to do so since the 1993 film Aladdin's A Whole New World. After celebrating its success, writer Lin-Manuel Miranda got candid about the writing process and how he could have never guessed for the song to become such a hit.

Lin-Manuel Miranda dishes on writing 'We Don't Talk About Bruno'

In an interview with Collider, the Grammy award-winning musician began by saying that he could not have created a more 'unlikely success' and revealed the 'biggest obstacle' was ''hanging onto as many of these characters as possible and revealing them to each other in interesting new ways. He further added, ''I pitched this song as a proof of concept that we could hold them all, because I said, if we do a gossip number, we can hear from the other characters who aren't going to get their own solos.''

Miranda further revealed how he pitched the song by saying, ''I can write a Dolores verse, I can write a Camilo verse, and we can hear what their musical voices sound like without devoting the real estate of an entire tune to them,'' he continued, ''And the side result of that is you've got Camilo stans, and you've got Dolores stans, and it became actually this on-ramp for all these different folks, everyone has a different part,''

Lastly, the 42-year-old expressed his happiness over the massive success of the song We Don't Talk About Bruno by adding, ''I'm so thrilled and happily surprised by it, but it also makes people want to watch the movie so they can understand what the song's about.''

(Image: @linmaneuelmiranda/encantomovie/Instagram)