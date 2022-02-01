Encanto's 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' Achieves Historic Feat For Disney After 29 Years

Disney's latest animated musical fantasy drama Encanto has added another feather to its hat with the superhit track We Don't Talk About Bruno. Crooned by almost the entire cast of the film, the track had earlier made history by surpassing Disney's 2013 Frozen track Let It Go on Billboard Top 100 chart becoming the studio's highest-charting song since 1995. Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, the tracks of the film are written by celebrated singer-songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda.

'We Don't Talk About Bruno' makes history

The peppy track where the Madrigal family sing about their estranged tio, Bruno, made history by landing the number one spot on the Billboard Top 100 chart. It became the only track in 24 years to do since the 1993 film Aladdin's A Whole New World. Taking to their official social media handle, Disney confirmed the same by writing, ''We're gonna be talking about this for a LONG time! 🗣️ Congratulations to #LinManuelMiranda, the cast of Disney's #Encanto, and of course, Bruno, on landing at No. 1 on this week's @billboard #Hot100 with "We Don't Talk About Bruno"!

Additionally, as per Billboard, as reported by Variety, We Don't Talk About Bruno is also the only track written by a solo musician to have topped the Top 100 chart in more than four years. Moreover, Billboard pointed out that this is the first time that the Top 100 chart has witnessed a track on the top with so many lead singers credited to it. The actors and singers who lent their voices to the Encanto characters are Stephanie Beatriz, María Cecilia Botero, Jessica Darrow, Angie Cepeda, Carolina Gaitán, John Leguizamo, Mauro Castillo, Diane Guerrero, Wilmer Valderrama and more.

Lin-Manuel Miranda on We Don't Talk About Bruno

Reacting to the great news, Miranda tweeted, ''Grateful grateful grateful grateful grateful grateful grateful to all of you, ALL of you -LMM #Encanto'' Previously, in an interview with AP, Miranda talked about the success of his Columbia-inflected song by stating, ''By the time I got back, ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno' had kind of taken over the world along with the rest of the ‘Encanto’'' soundtrack,''

He added, ''It helps you have the perspective of: The opening weekend is not the life of the movie. It’s just the very roughest draft. Two months out, people are talking about Bruno and his whole family.”

