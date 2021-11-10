Last Updated:

Eternals’ Actor Harish Patel Aka Karun Shares His Reaction On Joining MCU Movie's Cast

Eternals’ actor Harish Patel who played the role of Karun shared his reaction to joining the MCU movie's cast and said that actors made him feel like family.

Eternals

Image: Instagram/@marvel


Bollywood actor Harish Patel was recently seen in Marvel Cinematic Universe's latest movie Eternals. From Gunda's Ibu Hatela to Eternals' Karun, the actor recently got candid about landing a role in the MCU film. Patel was seen as a valet of one of the Eternals Kingo, who becomes a Bollywood star. The actor's character was loved and praised by fans as Karun's character provided comic relief in the movie. 

Patel is a veteran actor who has previously worked in various Bollywood projects, but in recent years has started to appear in several American projects like Mindy Kaling's upcoming reimagination of Four Weddings and a Funeral on Hulu. The actor in a recent interview opened up about his reaction to joining the cast of Eternals.

Harish Patel on his 'Eternals' casting 

As per Screenrant, in a recent interview Collider, Harish Patel shared his reaction to joining the cast of Eternals. The actor also admitted that he was not familiar with his fellow co-stars Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek's work. Patel said that after he cleared his audition he was immediately called for a table read with the rest of the cast and they made him feel like family from day one.

He said, "To tell you the truth, I’d never seen their films. I’d maybe seen one of Angelina’s movies, but I didn’t watch all of it; I can’t sit for long periods. I’d only heard of them. I was called in for a table read immediately after my audition, and all these stars were there, except Angelina. They were all there. It felt like I was a part of the family from day one."

Patel previously expressed his desire to work with MCU again and said that if there was a sequel of Eternals he would definitely request the makers to cast him again. Recently, MCU also unveiled an individual character poster of Patel's character Karun.

Meanwhile, MCU's latest movie follows the story of the Eternals, an immortal alien race, who emerge from hiding after thousands of years to protect Earth from their evil counterparts, the Deviants. The movie helmed by the Academy-award-winning director  Chloe Zhao features a star-studded cast of Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie.

(Image: Instagram/@marvel)

